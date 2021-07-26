People who are allergic to the mRNA vaccine can get a second dose. 1,000 times more delta virus load





Walvax Biotechnology’s messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine box for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is on display at a trade fair held in Shanghai, China, on April 16, 2021.

July 26 (Reuters)-The following is a summary of some of the latest scientific research on the new coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Most people who are allergic to the first mRNA shot can get a second dose Most people who have an allergic reaction to the first dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine from any Pfizer (PFE.N)/ BioNTech or Moderna (MRNA.O) According to a new study, you can safely receive a second dose. The rate of allergic reactions to these vaccines has been reported to be 2%, and researchers say that the most serious type of anaphylaxis occurs in up to 2.5 out of 10,000 vaccinated people. They reviewed data on 189 adults who showed initial response to one of these vaccines, including flushing, dizziness or lightheadedness, tingling, tightness in the throat, hives, wheezing or shortness of breath. Most of these adults (84%) received a second dose of the vaccine and about one-third had taken antihistamines in advance. All of them tolerated a second dose, including one with a first anaphylactic reaction. Potential allergic symptoms that developed after the second dose were mild and easily controllable, the researchers reported on Monday: JAMA Internal Medicine.. Dr. Matthew Kranz, co-author of Vanderbilt University, said, “For Delta variants, a complete double dose is even more important, and more people do not get a second dose because of allergic symptoms. It seems. ” “Our data suggest that most patients with immediate and potentially allergic reactions to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine will tolerate a second dose,” his team concluded. 1,000 times more delta virus load than the original virus Chinese researchers tracking the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in China found that people infected with the delta variant were 1,260 times more nasal than those infected in the first wave of the pandemic. I found that I have a virus. High load means that the virus spreads from person to person much more easily, increasing infections and hospitalizations. They reported in their first paper submitted to medRxiv in early July, prior to peer review. Updated on friday.. Researchers have found that the interval between exposure of people to infected individuals to their own diagnosis has been reduced from an average of 6 days in 2020 to 4 days during delta outbreaks. Shane Crotty of the Lahora Immunology Institute in San Diego said she was not involved in Chinese studies. In the United States, Delta accounts for about 83% of new infections and unvaccinated people account for about 97% of severe cases. Popular antacids not associated with serious COVID-19 results A new study found that a widely used antacid, known as a proton pump inhibitor (PPI), was not associated with serious COVID-19 results. Researchers at the US Veterans Affairs Health Care System analyzed data from about 15,000 veterans who tested positive for the COVID-19 test, about 42% of whom used PPIs such as Procter & Gamble’s. (PG.N) Prilosec (omeprazole), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (4502.T) Prevasid (lansoprazole), and AstraZeneca (AZN.L) Nexium (esomeprazole). After considering the patient’s underlying COVID-19 risk factors, the risk of becoming ill enough to require mechanical respiration, or of dying within two months of diagnosis, is the risk for regular PPI users and non-users. Researchers reported on Sunday that there was no difference between them. medRxiv Prior to peer review. “For COVID-19, patients and healthcare providers should feel safe to continue using PPI at the lowest effective dose for approved indications,” the researchers concluded. Click Reuters graphics About the vaccine under development. (This story modifies the main heading and text of the second item to show that “1,000 times higher” applies to viral load rather than infectivity.) Reported by Nancy Rapid and Julie Steenhuysen. Edited by Bill Berkrot Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

