Letter to the community: The COVID-19 vaccine provides protection against COVID-19 mutants





Letter to the community: Minnesota, including Otter Tail County, continues to work to reduce COVID-19 cases and raise COVID-19 vaccination levels in the community. However, it is important to remember that COVID-19 is not completely gone. The risk remains particularly high for those who have not yet been vaccinated. There remains concern about the rise of all variants of Minnesota. These variants can spread more easily and can cause more serious illness in unvaccinated people. Currently, the predominant mutant strain in the United States and Minnesota is the Delta (B.1.617.2) mutant strain. Minnesota has a high incidence of serious illness (hospitalization) due to delta mutants. Clusters of various cases have occurred and will continue to occur if people are not vaccinated or if no other measures are taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There is new evidence that all available COVID-19 vaccines provide protection against COVID-19 mutants, including delta mutants. Regardless of tension, over 99.9% of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths occur in unvaccinated Minesotan. The real impact on COVID-19 and its variants is that those who have not yet been vaccinated will be vaccinated. Providing protection to as many people as possible helps slow the spread of the virus and prevent these variants from further spreading or mutating. It also helps protect those who cannot be vaccinated, such as children under the age of 12. Together we can protect each other and our community. If you qualify, get vaccinated as soon as possible. If you have not been vaccinated yet, continue to take steps to delay the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, keeping a social distance and being tested when recommended. It is important to control the virus as soon as possible. If you are vaccinated and worried about variants, talk to your family, friends and neighbors and why it is so important for all eligible people to be vaccinated to protect the entire community Please Confirm. Otter Tail County Public Health can be used to answer questions and provide accurate information on the safety and efficacy of vaccines. In addition, public health continues to offer weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Call 218-998-8320 or COVID-19 vaccine web page For more information, or schedule your vaccine reservation today. Jody Lien, Director of Public Health, Otter Tail County

