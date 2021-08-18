Thousands of new Pfizer appointments to open at 9am this morning – Western Weekender

A new COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open at the Panthers League Club to bring Pfizer vaccines to young locals.

Reservations will begin today at 9am and the clinic will begin providing vaccines on Monday.

According to NSW Health, anyone between the ages of 16 and 39 living in the Penrith municipality is eligible to book.

This includes suburbs within the LGA, but is not listed as a “suburb of concern”.

“We know that these LGAs have hundreds of thousands of unvaccinated people in this age group, which is a great way to get them out and get a jab. It’s an opportunity, “said Susan Pierce, Deputy Secretary of Health for NSW.

Increasing the number of people vaccinated at the first dose not only protects people from serious illness and death, but also reduces the chances of someone acquiring and spreading the virus.

Clinical evidence shows a significant reduction in COVID-19 infection after vaccination. The likelihood of domestic infection was reduced by about 50% 3-4 weeks after vaccination.

COVID-19 vaccination provides approximately 90% protection against hospitalization and death from COVID-19 if infected.

“We are doing everything we can to arm our doses. We would like to thank the local health districts for their great efforts,” said Mrs. Pierce.

The reservation will be published today at 9am. click here..