Fulton County delivers free home COVID-19 test kits to the front door – WSB-TV Channel 2





Fulton County, Georgia — Home COVID-19 test kits can be difficult to find, especially in areas with high infection rates or areas that require a negative test to invade. Fulton County challenges the "Say Yes! COVID Test" program. "Children, adolescents, and adults who are not yet fully vaccinated or at high risk need more accessible tools to communicate their choices. Free and rapid self-management tests allow community members to There is another way to reduce the spread of COVID-19, "said Dr. Lymphoxton, MD, director of district health at the Fulton County Health Commission. "Anyone can wipe the front of their nose and run this test in their home privacy with results within 10 minutes." Each test kit supports home testing of two household members twice a week. The county encourages people to use the test twice a week, with or without symptoms, to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Trend story Residents residing in a particular zip code can order tests online for delivery or receive them at the Fulton County Health Department clinic. The target postal codes are 30291, 30213, 30268, 30303, 30308, 30311, 30310, 30314, 30312, 30315, 30318, 30331, 30336, 30344, 30354, 30337, 30349, 30363. The Health Commission chose zip codes based on a high COVID-19 rate and a lower than average vaccination rate. The test challenge lasts for at least a month, or until all tests have been used. For more information on the program, please see here along with the order form. There is also a place where you can pick up your test kit: ● Fulton County Board of Health, 10 Park Place, Atlanta 30303, Georgia ● Adamsville Regional Health Center, 3700 Martin Luther King Junior Drive, Atlanta ● College Park Regional Health Center, 1920 John Wesley Avenue, College Park ● Neighborhood Union Health Center, 186 Sunset Ave NW, 404-612-4665

