Health
Side Effects of Kids Covid Vaccine: What You Need to Know
Since March 2020, when the pandemic closed offices and schools across the country, many parents have been worried about their children getting sick. And, despite some progress, we are still addressing these fears more than a year later.
Part of the reason the pandemic is still going on is that we don’t yet have a vaccine for everyone. And part of it is also due to vaccine hesitation.
Children are not “small adults” NS There are different reactions to illness, medication and vaccination. Therefore, it is normal for parents to worry.
However, with regard to COVID-19, there are many rumors about the side effects of vaccines in particular, so it is important to eliminate misunderstandings and myths. Here’s what you need to know:
It is true that many children do not develop as severe cases of COVID-19 as adults, but many can be asymptomatic, which does not mean they are unable to obtain COVID-19.
In fact, as of October 2021 6 million A case of COVID-19 in a child since the onset of the pandemic. In the last week of September 2021, children accounted for 26.7 percent (more than 1 in 4) of the weekly cases reported.
School-aged children between the ages of 5 and 17 and children in day care are more likely to be infected with COVID-19 on a daily basis and are therefore at higher risk of being infected with COVID-19 than other children. There is a possibility. Of course, this varies and may vary depending on the policies your school is implementing.
Disease severity
Although only 1-2% of all child cases lead to hospitalization of children (at least in states that actively report cases),
Intensive care often requires the use of a ventilator or a machine that essentially does the work of breathing by manually pumping air in and out of the body.
Infants under the age of 1 are likely to develop severe symptoms, as are children with underlying disorders such as diabetes, sickle cell disease, or immunodeficiency conditions that are already likely to develop COVID-19. Seems to be the highest.
However,
Overall, children and adolescents under the age of 18 had a five-fold increase in hospitalization rates, and the proportion of unvaccinated people was ten times that of fully vaccinated people. This closely coincides with the rise of delta variants.
The American Academy of Pediatrics does not consider it common, but children can also die of COVID-19.Children represent Less than 1 percent Breakdown of total COVID-19 deaths in the United States.
At the time of writing this article, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Clinical trial in progress For children from 6 months to 11 years.For Completed children 5-11 years old, Phase 2 and Phase 3 data show that the vaccine is safe and effective.
In fact, Pfizer I submitted the initial data I submitted it to the FDA in September 2021 for this age group and requested an emergency use authorization the following month.
Modana Conduct clinical trials of vaccines For kids and adolescents, and Johnson & Johnson Vaccine use research In adolescence.
Not everyone has side effects, and some children have no side effects at all.
However, if your child experiences side effects, they will be similar to those found in adults. These side effects include:
- Injection site pain
- Malaise
- headache
- cold
- muscle pain
- heat
These side effects are usually temporary and should disappear in about 48 hours.
There are two additional very rare side effects that have been reported since April 2021: myocarditis and pericarditis.
Myocarditis Inflammation of the heart muscle or heart muscle that can affect the heart’s ability to pump blood around the body.
Pericarditis Inflammation of the two-layered saccular structure that surrounds the heart, also known as the pericardium. These two layers are always sandwiched by a small amount of liquid to reduce friction, but when these layers become inflamed, they can cause chest pain.
The characteristic symptoms of these conditions are:
- Chest pain
- Dyspnea
- Palpitations
These rare side effects tend to be most common in men, especially adolescent and young adult men.
However, it is important to know that “the risk of myocarditis due to COVID-19 disease is higher than that of COVID-19 vaccination,” Poinsette says.
In particular, Research Myocarditis in the young adult male population has been found to occur in up to 450 people per million COVID-19, but only about 76 per million vaccinated people. It is important to note that this study is currently being preprinted. That is, it has not yet been peer reviewed and should not be used as the basis for clinical guidance.
Painkillers can be given to children after COVID-19 vaccination, especially if they experience pain or side effects such as pain.
But “no need to pretreat with painkillers,” Poinsett says. “There is no evidence that pretreatment reduces side effects.”
“Vaccination is important in stopping the pandemic flow,” Poinsette explains. “Even a child with a mild illness can infect others with the illness.”
Unvaccinated children are still at lower risk of serious COVID-19 infection, even if they are at lower risk than adults and have no underlying medical condition.
In fact, according to the CDC, unvaccinated teens between the ages of 12 and 17
August 23, 2021
The FDA also granted emergency use authorization to children aged 12 to 15 years, as clinical trial data showed that the vaccine was safe and effective.
So far, these vaccines have been given to millions of Americans and have helped protect people from severe infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. To truly end the pandemic, vaccines are the most powerful tool to do it and keep people safe.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health/childrens-health/kids-covid-vaccine-side-effects
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]