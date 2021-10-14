Side Effects of Kids Covid Vaccine: What You Need to Know

Since March 2020, when the pandemic closed offices and schools across the country, many parents have been worried about their children getting sick. And, despite some progress, we are still addressing these fears more than a year later. Part of the reason the pandemic is still going on is that we don’t yet have a vaccine for everyone. And part of it is also due to vaccine hesitation. Children are not “small adults” NS There are different reactions to illness, medication and vaccination. Therefore, it is normal for parents to worry. However, with regard to COVID-19, there are many rumors about the side effects of vaccines in particular, so it is important to eliminate misunderstandings and myths. Here’s what you need to know:

It is true that many children do not develop as severe cases of COVID-19 as adults, but many can be asymptomatic, which does not mean they are unable to obtain COVID-19. In fact, as of October 2021 6 million A case of COVID-19 in a child since the onset of the pandemic. In the last week of September 2021, children accounted for 26.7 percent (more than 1 in 4) of the weekly cases reported. School-aged children between the ages of 5 and 17 and children in day care are more likely to be infected with COVID-19 on a daily basis and are therefore at higher risk of being infected with COVID-19 than other children. There is a possibility. Of course, this varies and may vary depending on the policies your school is implementing. One study We found that children were 3.5 times more likely to develop COVID-19 at school if the school did not have mask requirements. Disease severity Although only 1-2% of all child cases lead to hospitalization of children (at least in states that actively report cases), 1 in 3 According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some of the hospitalized children needed intensive care. Intensive care often requires the use of a ventilator or a machine that essentially does the work of breathing by manually pumping air in and out of the body. Infants under the age of 1 are likely to develop severe symptoms, as are children with underlying disorders such as diabetes, sickle cell disease, or immunodeficiency conditions that are already likely to develop COVID-19. Seems to be the highest. However, 10 times higher Changes in hospitalization rates for children aged 0 to 4 during the period June-August 2021. Overall, children and adolescents under the age of 18 had a five-fold increase in hospitalization rates, and the proportion of unvaccinated people was ten times that of fully vaccinated people. This closely coincides with the rise of delta variants. The American Academy of Pediatrics does not consider it common, but children can also die of COVID-19.Children represent Less than 1 percent Breakdown of total COVID-19 deaths in the United States.

Not everyone has side effects, and some children have no side effects at all. However, if your child experiences side effects, they will be similar to those found in adults. These side effects include: Injection site pain

Malaise

headache

cold

muscle pain

heat These side effects are usually temporary and should disappear in about 48 hours.

There are two additional very rare side effects that have been reported since April 2021: myocarditis and pericarditis. Myocarditis Inflammation of the heart muscle or heart muscle that can affect the heart’s ability to pump blood around the body. Pericarditis Inflammation of the two-layered saccular structure that surrounds the heart, also known as the pericardium. These two layers are always sandwiched by a small amount of liquid to reduce friction, but when these layers become inflamed, they can cause chest pain. The characteristic symptoms of these conditions are: Chest pain

Dyspnea

Palpitations These rare side effects tend to be most common in men, especially adolescent and young adult men. However, it is important to know that “the risk of myocarditis due to COVID-19 disease is higher than that of COVID-19 vaccination,” Poinsette says. In particular, Research Myocarditis in the young adult male population has been found to occur in up to 450 people per million COVID-19, but only about 76 per million vaccinated people. It is important to note that this study is currently being preprinted. That is, it has not yet been peer reviewed and should not be used as the basis for clinical guidance.

Painkillers can be given to children after COVID-19 vaccination, especially if they experience pain or side effects such as pain. But “no need to pretreat with painkillers,” Poinsett says. “There is no evidence that pretreatment reduces side effects.”

“Vaccination is important in stopping the pandemic flow,” Poinsette explains. “Even a child with a mild illness can infect others with the illness.” Unvaccinated children are still at lower risk of serious COVID-19 infection, even if they are at lower risk than adults and have no underlying medical condition. In fact, according to the CDC, unvaccinated teens between the ages of 12 and 17 10 times higher rate Percentage of hospitalizations compared to vaccinated teens.