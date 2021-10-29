Health
Outbreak of Covid 19 Delta: The intolerable pain faced by the latest Covid-positive cases in Northland
Mangaphi received a positive Covid test today. His wife Rosarina tested positive a week ago.Photo / Attachment
A Far North man who tested positive for Covid today said he felt pressured on his head and his hands holding broken glass when he had symptoms two days ago.
The husband of a woman from the far north, Lozareena Puhi, defeated herself as the latest Covid case in the region and received a positive test this morning.
When she recorded her family trip on Facebook, she said her husband, Mangapuhi, was more vulnerable to the virus than she was.
On Wednesday morning, he showed symptoms such as throbbing head, temperature, and shortness of breath.
“It feels just like junk,” she posted.
Immediately after 9:30 am that day, his symptoms became so severe that he had to call an ambulance.
She said his “head was at nine levels of pain and it felt like it was being squeezed out of the nasal passages” and his hands felt like he was holding a broken glass. .. He had a high temperature, a sore body, a sore throat and neck, and had to go to the bathroom every 30 minutes.
Ambulance staff said that if he began to suffer from breathing, Puhi was told to call the ambulance again, but he was at home, tested again, quarantined, and to survive it. Said.
“When I saw my strong and healthy demigod fall out of grace, I turned to what could have been much worse for me,” she wrote.
She has experienced mild flu-like symptoms since her positive test last Friday. By Monday, her taste buds were working a little better.
Today she thought her husband would be exhausted by the afternoon, but posted that they were out of bed and felt good.
Puhi made a headline on the weekend After she created a Facebook post last Friday and she and her daughter tested positive for the virus in the Mangamka community
Since then, she has been quarantined at home with her husband.
Puhi told Herald last week that she was nervous about the reaction she got and was “ready to protect herself,” but instead the community gathered around her family.
Puhi was exempt from traveling to Auckland on October 16 to drop off his 11-year-old daughter who was with her during her school vacation. On her way home, she picked up her adult daughter and grandson and came back with her.
Before leaving Auckland, she said everyone was negative. But then, on October 19, he learned that his family in Auckland tested positive and soon began to become isolated.
She may have remained relatively anonymous, but Puhi said she felt obliged to relieve her fears.
“I didn’t want to be afraid of people leaving home, seeing many older people really worried,” she explained.
Turning to her Covid-19 diagnosis was found to have helped humanize the virus for the people of the community. She said the encouragement and support she received since then has been significant.
“I think it was a hit in the immediate vicinity of my house,” Puhi said. “I think a lot of people didn’t believe it because the name wasn’t published and I thought no one knew who had it.”
..
