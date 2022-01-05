Pandemics can affect the development of the baby’s brain.Coronavirus can cause scarring of the kidneys

Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com
register
register
January 5 (Reuters)-The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They require further research to support the findings and include studies that have not yet been certified by peer review.
Pandemics can affect the baby’s brain
Coronavirus infection during pregnancy does not appear to affect the brain function of the baby, but the pandemic itself may be. JAMA Pediatrics I will propose.
register
New York City researchers tracked 255 full-term infants born during the pandemic. Of these, 114 had their mothers infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy. When the baby was six months old, researchers saw “no effects of maternal infections from SARS-CoV-2” on neurodevelopment, said Dr. Dani Dumitriu of Columbia University and the New York State Institute of Psychiatry. But overall, compared to 62 babies born before the pandemic, babies born during the health crisis have tasks involving large muscles, tasks that require small muscle movements, and personal interactions. The score of action was slightly lower. The findings do not necessarily mean that these babies suffer from long-term consequences, Dumitriu said. She added that the assessment after 6 months was insufficient to predict long-term outcomes.
If additional studies confirm that childbirth during a pandemic adversely affects neurodevelopment, she says, “This is a very early stage, so there are plenty of opportunities to intervene and put these babies on the right developmental trajectory. There is. “
Coronavirus can cause scarring of the kidneys
New laboratory studies have found that coronavirus can directly damage the kidneys by initiating a cascade of molecular events that lead to scarring. The resulting scar tissue can have long-term effects on survivor’s renal function. Cell stem cell..
Researchers have exposed a small replica of the kidney to the SARS-CoV-2 virus in vitro. They found that the virus could infect multiple types of kidney cells and trigger a “molecular switch” that initiates the scarring process. The findings suggest a high rate of decline in kidney function. Another study Of the more than 90,000 COVID-19 survivors, researchers say, it may be due to viral scarring of the kidneys.
In a statement, Jitske Jansen of the Radboud University Medical Center in the Netherlands said her team found another “puzzle piece showing the harmful effects of the virus on the body.”
Reduced risk of COVID-19 seen after weight loss surgery
Weight loss surgery may reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 even if the infected person is obese after weight loss, according to reports. JAMA surgery..
The researchers studied 20,212 obese adults, including 5,053 who underwent obesity surgery prior to the pandemic and lost significant weight. On average, people in the surgery group were still technically obese, but weighed about 44 pounds (20 kg) less than the study participants who had not undergone surgery. The SARS-CoV-2 infection rate in the two groups was similar at about 9%, but infected patients who had previously undergone weight loss surgery had a 49% lower risk of hospitalization and a 63% risk of needing oxygen supplementation. It is low and has a% lower risk of serious illness or death compared to the 60 non-surgery group. Obesity is a well-known risk factor for poor COVID-19 outcomes, but since this study was not a randomized trial, it cannot be proven that weight loss surgery yielded better outcomes. Still, according to the author, patients who have undergone weight loss surgery are more likely to be healthy when infected.
In a statement, Cleveland Clinic co-author Dr. Steven Nissen said the results “support the reversibility of the health effects of obesity” in patients with COVID-19. “This study suggests that weight loss as a public health strategy can improve the outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is very important given that 40% of Americans are obese. It’s a discovery. “
Click Reuters graphics About the vaccine under development.
register
Report by Nancy Rapid and Megan Brooks. Edited by Bill Berkrot
Our criteria: Thomson Reuters trusts the principles.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/pandemic-may-affect-infants-brain-development-coronavirus-can-trigger-kidney-2022-01-05/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]