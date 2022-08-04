New Study Shows Mice Deficient in Dendritic Cell Immune Receptors Are Resilient Against Colitis and Colon Tumor Growth – ScienceDaily





Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is the collective name for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, two diseases characterized by long-lasting inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. This condition often leads to the development of colorectal tumors. Therefore, understanding the pathogenesis of IBD is critical to reduce colon tumor development.

Innate immune receptors, particularly receptors expressed in the gut such as the C-type lectin receptor (CLR), have been found to be involved in the development of IBD. However, CLR also plays an important role in regulating the gut microbiota and defending against pathogens. As a result, it must be balanced to maintain intestinal homeostasis. Dendritic cell immunoreceptor (DCIR) is one of the CLRs responsible for maintaining immune and skeletal homeostasis. Previous studies have suggested that DCIR negatively regulates both innate and adaptive immune responses. Therefore, blocking DCIR may enhance immunity against colon tumors. However, its role in intestinal immunity remains unclear. Against this background, a research group led by Professor Yoichiro Iwakura of the Tokyo University of Science (TUS) in Japan has shed light on this issue. In their study, published online in the international journal Cell Reports on August 2, 2022, the group studied the development of colitis and colon tumors in his DCIR-deficient mouse model. To this end, the group fed mice drinking water containing the synthetic sulfated polysaccharide dextran sulfate sodium (DSS) and the neurotoxic chemical azoxymethane (AOM), which has been observed in humans with IBD. induced colon tumors similar to those. Surprisingly, we found that mice lacking DCIR had reduced colitis severity and suppressed AOM-DSS-induced colorectal tumor growth. Furthermore, compared with wild-type mice (controls), DCIR-deficient mice not only lost less weight, but also showed reduced inflammatory cell infiltration in the colon. What do these observations mean? Professor Iwakura said, “These findings point to the fact that intestinal carcinogenesis and inflammation are promoted by DCIR signals, and that blocking DCIR can reduce ulcerative colitis.” It shows the possibility of preventing colorectal cancer and colorectal cancer.” Supporting this possibility, this study further showed that the use of an antibody called “anti-NA2” against asialo-biantennary-N-glycans (NA2), the ligand (binding molecule) of DCIR, reduced the symptoms of DSS colitis. was found to prevent the growth of colorectal tumors. . Researchers are excited about these findings. Regarding the practical application of the research, Prof. Iwakura said, “Our results show that using therapeutics that target DCIR and its ligands, we can effectively treat previously difficult-to-treat autoimmune diseases, IBD, and cancer.” It suggests that it can be treated,” he said. Sure enough, this study opens the door to new therapeutic strategies for treating colorectal tumors and may not only improve the lives of IBD patients, but also our understanding of the pathogenesis of human disease. .

