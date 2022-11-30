Health
Malawi launches Africa’s first malaria vaccine for children
Malawi and the World Health Organization are rolling out a new malaria vaccine for young children that backers say will reduce deaths from mosquito-borne diseases.
The RTSS vaccine was piloted in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi in over 1 million children and was recommended by WHO a year ago. Although the vaccine’s efficacy rate is as low as 30%, hopes have grown that it could save some of her more than 400,000 people who die each year from malaria.
Malaria remains a major public health problem in Malawi, infecting about a third of the population of 20 million people each year.
According to the Ministry of Health, the disease kills five Malawians every day, mostly children under the age of five or pregnant women who did not receive early treatment.
The first phase of the vaccination campaign will target 330,000 children who were not reached during the vaccine trials, according to the Ministry of Health.
Marketed by GlaxoSmithKline as Mosquirix, the vaccine is intended for children under the age of five and requires four doses.
“Malaria is a major problem for children. They are the children most at risk of dying,” said Dr. Charles Mwansambo, Malawi’s Health Secretary. “So even when we were doing previous research, we found that we needed to target this age group if we were to see the greatest benefit. It’s this age group that’s the tallest.”
Last year, the government launched a nationwide malaria-fighting initiative known as Zero Malaria Starts with Me, aiming to eliminate the disease by 2030.
Mwansambo said vaccines are an important part of that initiative.
“It actually prevents about 33% of deaths. [we can] Prevent by indoor residual spray, [can] It will add something important that will lead to the eradication of malaria,” he said.
But vaccine proponents, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, have expressed concerns about whether a vaccine is worth the expense.
The Associated Press quoted Philip Welkoff, director of the Gates Foundation’s malaria program in July, saying the foundation would fund coalitions that back vaccines, but would no longer provide direct financial support for vaccines. Said I wouldn’t.
Mosquirix is far less effective than the Foundation would like, he said, and the vaccine is relatively expensive and difficult to deliver.
Dr Neema Kimambo, WHO representative for Malawi, said a malaria vaccine per se is not a silver bullet but is part of a combination of all interventions to combat the disease.
“Where is it [vaccination] We have seen a decrease in under-five deaths, and we believe that the current expansion will definitely save lives for children under five,” she said.
Malawi health activist and community health ambassador Majiko Matemba said he hoped the efficacy of the malaria vaccine would improve over time.
“There is an example of COVID-19. You know when AstraZeneca started it was also a new vaccine it was less effective than a certain percentage and people said less than this But as time went on, we found that efficacy increased,” Matemba said.
“I know other partners say the value of the investment is not worth it, but given where we are from, Malawi in particular, this could be one of the tools to prevent malaria. may become.”
In addition to WHO, partners supporting Malawi in the fight against malaria include USAID, UNICEF, AIDS, Tuberculosis, the Global Fund to Combat Malaria, and the global health nonprofit PATH.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/malawi-launches-africa-s-first-children-s-malaria-vaccine-/6856472.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Malawi launches Africa’s first malaria vaccine for children
- DASH diet offers even more benefits for black adults and women – Harvard Gazette
- Hospitalizations for RSV remain high.Encourage family members to call their primary care provider if it is not an emergency
- Mruzik, Grant named to All-Big Ten First, Second Teams
- COVID has deepened HIV treatment inequalities: what we learned in Nigeria
- Roosevelt Islander Online: Sponsored Post – Benefit QuickStart Tennis, hit the ball this fall at the Roosevelt Island Racquet Club for kids ages 4 and up
- Penultimate College Football rankings released ahead of conference championship weekend
- Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja pile pain on the West Indies on the first day of the first test in Perth
- China launches 3 astronauts to new space station
- Jacinda Ardern hits back at suggestion she dated Sanna Marin because of ageExBulletin
- Buckingham Palace official resigns after asking black charity boss where he was ‘really’ from
- Duke earns eight on the CSC Academic All-District Team