Flu vaccine seems to match circulating strains very well, according to CDC

This year’s flu shots appear to “match very well” with the circulating strains, Dr. Rochelle Wallenski, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a news briefing Monday. , she noted that flu vaccinations have lagged the pace of previous years. Related video above: Doctors explain low flu vaccination rates despite high activity Until the end of October CDC data Vaccinations among pregnant women, a group more susceptible to severe illness from influenza, show a decline of about 12% from the same point in 2021. Vaccination coverage among the elderly, the age group most likely to be hospitalized with influenza, has declined by about 3 percentage points since October 2021. According to Wallenski, children’s flu vaccinations are down about 5% compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic. About 60% of American adults get the flu shot each year. flu hits america Flu season has gotten off to an early and severe start in the United States, with hospitalization rates reaching levels not typically seen until December or January. “Of course, we’re looking in real time to see how well the flu match is doing with what’s going on right now. The good news is that it looks like it’s going to be a very good match.” season. She said the CDC will get more definitive data later in the season, but the data are encouraging. Wallenski says that even when the vaccine is not closely matched to the circulating influenza strain, “we see a 35% reduction in hospitalization rates … This shows how well the vaccine is matched when it is properly matched. It emphasizes whether it is effective. Be it.” Nearly 20,000 people in the United States were hospitalized with the flu this Thanksgiving week, almost double the number of hospitalizations the week before, according to CDC data. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are on the rise as well, up 27% in the week after Thanksgiving. But COVID-19 is no longer the only virus straining hospitals. Only 5% of the US population lives in areas considered to have high COVID-19 community levels. Wallenski said Monday that the CDC is “actively considering” expanding the community level beyond COVID-19 to include the impact of other viruses such as influenza. “In the meantime, my point is that you don’t have to wait for CDC action to wear a mask. Sick people should stay home and away from others, practice good hygiene, including covering their coughs, washing their hands frequently, using high-quality masks, and improving ventilation in indoor spaces. treatment is possible Dr. Sandra Freihofer, president of the American Medical Association and an Atlanta internist, says it’s important to get tested if you’re sick, even if you’ve been vaccinated. increase. If you have COVID-19 or the flu, you have both antivirals. But flu antivirals don’t work against his COVID-19. “It’s going to be a season of confusing respiratory infections, and figuring out what’s making people sick is going to be a challenge,” Freihofer said. “The CDC is aware of reports of nationwide shortages of both antivirals and antibiotics,” Wallenski said in response to questions about shortages of key medicines during this rough virus season. We know the FDA is at work… working with manufacturers to consider what they can do to address this.” She also urged doctors not to prescribe antibiotics for illnesses caused by viruses. Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, said he and his colleagues were surprised by the sharp rise in flu cases this season. I was wondering what was causing the He may have lost some of his immunity to the virus as the country returned to more normal patterns of travel and activity after two years of low flu activity in the United States. It says high. “Part of that is avoiding the flu and now opening our lives to activities like travel, religious services, family gatherings, going out to recreational facilities, doing all the things we need to do, the past. It has to do with our behavior in the 1980s. They divided us into groups,” he said. He said flu vaccines are great at preventing serious consequences, but they don’t do much to stop the spread of the virus. “It keeps you out of emergency rooms, hospitals, intensive care units, and graveyards. It’s not very good at blocking infections, and it’s not very good at preventing minor infections,” he said. Flu hospitalizations are likely to increase as the virus hits older people, Schaffner said. “Vaccines are less effective among the population we want to protect most, the elderly, because their immune systems are much weaker than those of younger people.” Schaffner noted that there are high-dose vaccines for older people, and this age group is preferred for added protection.

