Flu hospitalizations down, but flu activity remains high in Minnesota





The MDH reports that only 33% of Minnesotans have received a flu shot this season.

St. Paul, Minnesota. — NEW WEEKLY REPORT FROM MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH (MDH) shows influenza activity remains high in Minnesota, although several key indicators have declined since last week. In the week ending Dec. 3, 501 people were hospitalized with the flu in Minnesota, according to a report released Thursday. A total of 1,857 patients have been hospitalized with the flu so far this year, according to MDH. A total of 28 deaths have been attributed to influenza so far this year, with an average age of 79, according to the ministry. “The flu cases are still rising, so the activity is still up,” said Melissa McMahon, senior epidemiologist at MDH. It’s a little premature to say. It’s possible that the school had a few days off over the Thanksgiving holiday, which just slowed things down…a little bit.” Respiratory illness, including both influenza and RSV, remains a concern in Minnesota schools. The MDH reported that 76 of his children had “flu-like illness” in Minnesota schools during the week of Dec. 3. This is about half the number of new cases reported a week ago (142). So far this year, 782 Minnesota schools have reported outbreaks of flu-like illness. Hospitalizations for respiratory syncytial virus also declined for the fourth week in a row, with the majority of hospitalized patients aged 4 years and younger, according to MDH data. Influenza vaccination coverage remains below normal. Earlier this week, the MDH reported that only 33% of his Minnesotans have received a flu shot this season. According to her FluVaxView for the CDC, Minnesota’s vaccination coverage for the 2021-2022 season was 57.7%. We’re only halfway through the season, so numbers will go up, but MDH says it’s unlikely we’ll see a significant increase in flu vaccines for the remainder of the season. “Usually we see higher rates than this. There could be many reasons for that. I think a lot of people skipped flu shots in the pandemic,” McMahon said. The flu is in full swing, and if you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, we recommend it’s not too late.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this year’s flu shots seem to “match very well” with the prevalent strains. “Even if it’s not as effective as in other years, it’s still better than not getting a flu shot, so it’s like the best tool in your toolkit,” McMahon said. McMahon says the flu shot is still a good idea for those who have had the flu already this season, as it protects against four different strains. Find a flu vaccine provider near you, here.

