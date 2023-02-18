Health
White matter structure and genetics may reveal links to brain-related diseases
thank you. Listen to this article in the player above. ✖
Want to listen to this article for free?
Complete the form below to unlock access to all audio articles.
new study used brain imaging of more than 30,000 individuals to map genetic associations with structural differences in the brain’s white matter, showing possible associations with several hereditary brain-related disorders. . This research scientific progress.
Brain structure and genetics
two different types The tissues that make up our brain are gray and white matter. Gray matter is common in functionally important regions of the brain, such as the cerebellum and cerebral cortex, and the importance of white matter is sometimes overlooked.
Named for the color of the fatty myelin sheath that surrounds the axons of nerve cells in the brain, white matter conducts nerve signals along connections between different regions of the brain and is part of the structural ‘connectome’. Form a large network as a department.
Research so far suggested that alterations in white matter structure may be associated with a genetic predisposition to several psychiatric and neurological conditions, such as major depressive disorder and schizophrenia. However, various brain imaging These methods have not been successful in linking structural changes in white matter to specific genes or locations within the genome (locus).
Studies investigating how DNA variants, genes, and pathways alter white matter structure are desperately needed to understand how this influences predisposition to brain damage.
In the current study, researchers aimed to determine how genes or genetic variants affect the white matter connectome and potential links to brain disorders and behavioral traits.
written on a blank sheet of paper
Researchers analyzed brain imaging and genotyping data from 30,810 adult participants. UK BiobankThey looked at brain imaging obtained using diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) – a type of MRI scan – applied a technique called tractography It visualizes white matter fibers (tracts) in 3D to identify common structural variations.
They then performed a genome-wide association analysis using the participants’ genotyping data and found 325 loci associated with the identified structural alterations.
Want more breaking news?
apply technology networkOur daily newsletter brings the latest science news straight to your inbox every day.
“Nerve fibers in the brain are arranged in bundles, linking different parts of the brain together to form larger networks. Hundreds of variants associated with variation were found in the genome.” Professor Clyde FranksSenior Fellow at the Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics and senior author of the study.
Furthermore, using previously published genetic data collected over the human lifetime, Franks and colleagues found that these genetic variants tended to be most active during embryonic and fetal brain development. discovered. Their roles include generating new neurons and “wiring” them to their correct location in the brain, suggesting that some structural changes may be established early in life. doing.
The findings also shed light on a possible link between these structural changes and brain-related disorders. “People with a higher genetic predisposition to mental disorders tended to have slightly reduced amounts of white matter connections in their brains, which were very widespread throughout the brain, but varied somewhat from disorder to disorder,” Franks explained. For example, genetic predisposition to autism was associated with white matter connectivity in brain regions associated with attention and working memory, whereas predisposition to bipolar disorder was associated with brain regions involved in mood. I was.
“These findings suggest that a reduced network of white matter connections is a risk factor for psychiatric disorders, and that the specific connections affected may affect the exact types of psychiatric traits a person is prone to. It suggests that
Connectome and other brain functions
Franks mentioned some limitations of the study, emphasizing that the methodology used is limited by the need to analyze over 30,000 brain images in a few months. “There are other computational approaches that have advantages in terms of allowing finer-grained functionality of the white matter network, but that would have made our runtime last several years,” he explained. The approach has worked well enough to identify many new genetic influences on white matter in the brain, but there is certainly more to discover.”
Francks also explained that his department’s area of expertise, the study of language centers in the brain, is currently the subject of further research. “Future studies on the genetics of dyslexia and other language-related traits and disorders will pay particular attention to genes involved in the wiring of language networks in the brain.”
reference: Sha Z, Schijven D, Fisher S, Francks C. The genetic architecture of the human brain white matter connectome. 2023. Science.advance sale. Doi: 10.1126/sciadv.add2870
Professor Clyde Francks was talking with Dr. Sarah Whelan, science writer at Technology Networks.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.technologynetworks.com/neuroscience/news/white-matter-structure-and-genetics-may-reveal-links-to-brain-related-disorders-370341
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Maryam Nawaz mocks Imran Khan for hiding in a bunker
- Shahnawaz Pradhan death: ‘Mirzapur’ actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies aged 56 after suffering heart attack
- ESPN gets its first chance to air hockey the Stadium Series game
- Why Saul Goodman is a menswear icon
- DARPA Hosts Optimal Processing Techniques in Memory Arrays (OPTIMA) Proposers Day
- The winners for the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival have been announced
- GoFundMe organized for paralyzed international student on Monday
- Hidden talents of your favorite Bollywood celebrities
- Iran’s International Television closes London studios, citing security threats
- Jokowi admits that not all regions have lowered rice prices
- Angry Bing chatbot is just mimicking humans, expert says
- Citing threats, Iran International moves broadcasts to the US