Heart disease in women is serious





Women Doctors: Why Women’s Heart Disease Is So Serious Updated: February 18, 2023 12:23 PM EST

Hide transcript

View transcript >> According to a female doctor this morning, heart disease is the number one killer of women in the United States, but it’s often not diagnosed as quickly as men. MERCY MEDICAL CENTER’S DR. Kate Elfrey says women are more likely than men to have asymptomatic heart disease, meaning they don’t have symptoms. Women’s symptoms may differ from men’s Health care providers may not recognize heart disease because of >> Knowing the signs and symptoms is also very important. Recognize that the typical symptoms of an elephant sitting on its chest, chest discomfort and shortness of breath are not always seen in women, so women’s symptoms may vary must be We may feel extremely tired, a little light-headed, a little dizzy. >> And Dr. Katie Elfrey provides more information. good morning. >> Thank you for your patronage. >> Thank you for your participation. When talking about heart disease, my grandfather died of heart disease. >> I’m sorry. >> OK, but I like to get information from there. When you hear the symptoms, they can be many things, so when do you know you have a problem? >> Yes, not necessarily typical symptoms. That’s what women should know. We need to be aware of our bodies and what we are feeling. As we have mentioned, sometimes extreme fatigue, sometimes feeling unwell, sometimes pain behind the shoulder blades, or more indigestion than usual, these subtle signs and symptoms can be major warning signs. Knowing your body and building a good relationship with your daughter is very important. >> Good relationships are important. Because, as we mentioned, it’s difficult to diagnose and for women it may not present the same in the minutes we have to insist. >> Exactly. We tend to be natural caregivers and have many responsibilities. So take care of your family, your children, your job, your own advocates, pay attention to how you feel, listen very little to their signs and symptoms, share your sides, and do what you can to prevent heart disease. symptoms. All heart disease should be preventable. It’s all about education and knowing when to seek care. >> If you don’t understand what heart disease is, you may have heard of high blood pressure or some other problem that you don’t understand what it is. >> Heart disease is an umbrella term. What we’re talking about today is plaque buildup in the heart arteries, causing blockages that can increase the risk of a heart attack. There’s also heart disease, but we’re mostly talking about preventing heart attacks. There are many printable risk factors that we can deal with. >> Thank you for being here this morning and helping me understand what this is and why it’s important. >> Thank you Women Doctors: Why Women’s Heart Disease Is So Serious Updated: February 18, 2023 12:23 PM EST Heart disease is the number one killer of women in the United States, but women are often not diagnosed as early as men. Her Kate Elfrey, Ph.D., cardiologist at Mercy Medical Center, explains: Heart disease is the number one killer of women in the United States, but women are often not diagnosed as early as men. Dr. Kate Elfrey, a cardiologist at her center at Mercy Medical, explains:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbaltv.com/article/why-heart-disease-serious-women/42967191 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos