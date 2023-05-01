Expert tips you should know about melanoma before it’s too late





Hazard, Kentucky (WYMT) – The first Monday in May is known as Melanoma Monday. The day aims to raise awareness to help people avoid painful or life-altering skin cancer diagnoses. “Melanoma is a serious form of skin cancer that originates in melanin areas in the skin that give us our color,” said Leslie Deaton, a nurse practitioner at Eastern Kentucky’s Primary Care Center. A few years ago, Deton unexpectedly discovered two spots on his foot that later turned out to be melanoma. She says she was lucky enough to discover it in its early stages, and she believes days like Melanoma Monday are important to raise awareness. “I didn’t use sunscreen until I was diagnosed with melanoma. I was painting,” Deaton said. She said it’s important to go to the doctor for a skin check every year, and that there are important factors in your skin that you should pay attention to. “You want to look for the ABCs of your skin. That is, if you see something that is asymmetrical meaning that one side is not the same or round as the other. That’s your first thing. The second is the border. Is it smooth, zigzag, or irregular? That’s number two,” Deaton said. She adds that the third sign to look for is if the spots change color, and melanoma isn’t just found in sun-exposed areas. “Melanoma can be anywhere. It can even be in your digestive tract. It can get in your eyes. It can be in your mouth,” she said. So I want to go get an oral exam, I want my teeth cleaned, and if there’s a spot there, it can be found there.” It is important to avoid strong UV rays to protect your skin. “Some people just sit in the sun and don’t think about UV rays. You know you get UV rays from the sun. Whether it’s in a tanning bed or going to an area with UV rays. When you go down, you have to avoid the midday sun, which is said to be from around noon to 4pm,” she said. Also, when applying sunscreen, it’s important to apply sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, she added. “If you put on sunscreen and stay in the sun, you can still get a tan. I think,” she said. Deaton also doesn’t recommend tanning oils, but if you do use them, apply them over your sunscreen. Copyright 2023 WYMT. all rights reserved.

