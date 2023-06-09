Vitamins and Supplements for Migraines





A migraine is a severe headache that is often accompanied by a throbbing pain or throbbing sensation on one side of the head. The good news is that there are steps you can take to reduce the pain and frequency associated with migraine attacks. Studies have shown that some vitamins and supplements can help alleviate some of these symptoms, but the long-term effects of this treatment are unknown. Always consult your doctor before adding any new supplement to your diet. “While these vitamins and supplements may be helpful, they may also interact or interact poorly with other medications you are taking,” says Dr. Monte Palmer, MarylandNeurologist, Director headache medicine At the Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute Jersey Shore University Medical Center. “There is no single test for migraine and side effects vary from person to person. It is important to have a program specifically tailored to you and your needs.” What vitamins and supplements can help? Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin): Some studies have shown that taking vitamin B2 may help treat and prevent migraines.

Some studies have shown that taking vitamin B2 may help treat and prevent migraines. Generally well tolerated with no side effects

Vitamin D: Vitamin D deficiency may contribute to increased migraine attacks

Vitamin D deficiency may contribute to increased migraine attacks magnesium: Essential for nerve function, maintaining blood pressure and controlling migraines

Essential for nerve function, maintaining blood pressure and controlling migraines Especially effective during premenstrual migraine attacks

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10): CoQ10 may reduce migraine frequency.

CoQ10 may reduce migraine frequency. Zinc and Omega 3: It may also help with migraines. “Some of these supplements may not be suitable for pregnant women, nursing women, those with underlying medical conditions, or those already taking other medications.says Dr. Permer. Each patient is different, and what works for one person may not work for another. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best vitamins and supplements to help improve migraine symptoms. Is there a way to prevent migraines from occurring? There are many lifestyle changes that can help prevent migraines, including: Monitor your food and drink intake for “triggers” that can trigger migraines

Reduce alcohol and caffeine intake

don’t skip meals

Practice stress management

Stay hydrated

limit exposure to bright light Keeping a diary or recording when a migraine occurs can help identify the cause. If you think your migraines may be caused by mental health problems such as anxiety, stress, or depression, talk to your healthcare provider about how to manage these conditions. Next steps and resources:

The materials provided through HealthU are intended for general information use only and are not intended to replace medical advice. Always consult your doctor for individualized care.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/en/healthu/2023/06/09/vitamins-and-supplements-for-migraines The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos