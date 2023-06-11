Health
Ozempic side effects may lead to hospitalization, long-term effects still unknown, doctors warn
drug-like Ozempick, Munjaro, Wigoby Very effective for weight loss. However, weight loss is not the only change a patient may experience.
Tilzepatide, marketed under the brand name Mounjaro, and semaglutide, marketed under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy, are given as weekly injections. Also known as a GLP-1 receptor agonist.
Munjaro and Ozempic initially diabetes medicineWegovy, on the other hand, specializes in weight loss. Mounjaro and Wegovy are FDA approved for weight loss. Not so with Ozempic.
These drugs were originally prescribed to people with type 2 diabetes because they produce insulin to lower blood sugar levels. It also releases hormones that slow digestion and keep food in the patient’s stomach longer. This process reduces hunger and can lead to weight loss, but it can take a toll on your body.
What are the most common side effects?
According to the drug’s website, the most common side effects of Ozempic are nausea, abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea, and vomiting.
Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic and Wegobee, told CBS News that the drugs are “an established class of medicines that have demonstrated long-term safety in clinical trials. The most common side effects are: Like all GLP-1, it has gastrointestinal implications.”
Dr. Meera Shah, an endocrinologist at the Mayo Clinic, said nausea was the most common side effect seen in patients, followed by abdominal pain, constipation and diarrhea. These side effects may improve over time, but at least 10% of patients who start these drugs have to stop taking them because the side effects don’t improve, Shah said.
Constant nausea and stomach pains are an unpleasant reality. Since the stomach and brain are so closely related, gut problems can cause stress, anxiety, and depression. This is known as “”.gut-brain connection. “
“Chronic abdominal pain and unpredictable gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, diarrhea, satiety, and constipation can have a significant impact on mood and energy levels,” says an academic health psychologist and gastroenterologist. said Laurie A. Kiefer, director of psychobehavioral research. On Mount Sinai, he told CBS News.
Kiefer said these symptoms can leave patients feeling isolated, overwhelmed and bewildered.
“Anxiety about when and where symptoms will occur can lead to avoidance of social activities, especially those focused on eating, and when toilets are not readily available.The brain and gut are very closely linked. “It creates a vicious cycle of worsening gastrointestinal symptoms,” she says.
What are the most serious side effects?
Other serious side effects of Ozempic include thyroid tumors, pancreatitis, vision changes, hypoglycemia, gallbladder problems, kidney failure, and cancer.
The most severe complications Shah sees in patients are pancreatitis and gallbladder problems, both of which can lead to hospitalization.
Although not mentioned on the Ozempic website, doctors report that some patients have severe appetite suppression. experience malnutrition. Shah said patients usually need to be advised to take multivitamins and protein supplements in addition to their medications because they are not getting the nutrients they need from their diet.
Model and TikTok star Remi Vader Said Earlier this year on the podcast “Not Thin But Not Fat,” she said her doctor prescribed Ozempic after she was found to be prediabetic and insulin resistant. She also had a goal of losing weight. However, when Ms. Vader stopped her medication, she regained the weight she had lost during the Ozempic, and her bulimia worsened afterwards.
Eating disorder experts stress that any type of hunger suppressant will work. lead to again Getting worse Eating disorder. Eating disorders cannot be cured by simply losing or gaining weight.
Shah said the most difficult part of her job today is deciphering whether patients who come to her for weight-loss pills have eating disorders. Sometimes she tells her that her patient has a history of eating disorders. In that case, she recommends consulting a behavioral psychologist on staff.
What about long term effects?
It is unknown what effect these drugs will have on the body after years of use if prescribed for weight loss.
“I’m very excited about how great [these drugs] “For sure they are very good, but there is a bit of an unknown in the long run,” Shah told CBS News. don’t know. “
But weight loss advocates warn that there are also long-term health risks from obesity. According to the CDC, “People who are overweight or obese are at higher risk than healthy-weight people for many serious diseases and conditions.” Includes heart disease and stroke.
If you or someone you know needs help, Anorexia Nervosa and Related Disorders Helpline toll-free 1-888-375-7767.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ozempic-side-effects-weight-loss-drugs-wegovy-mounjaro-doctors-warn/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive is underway, Zelenskyy saysExBulletin
- Ozempic side effects may lead to hospitalization, long-term effects still unknown, doctors warn
- Imran upset over losing army support: Bilawal
- The 10 richest ministers in Jokowi’s advanced Indonesian cabinet
- Wangki Radio director Ian James’ journey from Hollywood to the Kimberley outback
- Teasers AI dating app turns you into a chatbot
- NEWS – Property owners still upset after second international bridge meeting
- Osteoporosis Lifestyle changes to improve bone health
- Donald Trump’s six reasons to be optimistic about the indictment case
- Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans cited for disturbing the peace at Denver airport, authorities say
- Nick Kyrgios ready for ATP Tour comeback in Stuttgart | ATP tour
- Net-a-Porters Libby Page on Style and Fashion Basics