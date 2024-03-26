County recommends syphilis testing during pregnancy as infant cases increase | News





Reading time: 2 minutes Cases of infants born with syphilis are on the rise in San Diego County, reaching a record high of 35 cases in 2022, according to new data from county public health officials. syphilis is contagious A bacterial infection that can be spread from the birth mother to the baby through sexual contact or during pregnancy. This is called congenital syphilis, and if untreated it can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, serious health problems for the infant, and even death. The number of congenital syphilis cases in 2022 is up from 30 in 2021, and includes two stillbirths. Since 2013, the incidence of congenital syphilis has increased by almost 1,200%. The number of syphilis infections among women of reproductive age between the ages of 15 and 49 also increased from 369 in 2021 to 424 in 2022. County public health officials are reminding anyone who is pregnant or planning to become pregnant to talk to their health care provider about getting tested. “You can protect your baby by getting tested at your first prenatal doctor's visit and at your doctor's appointment later in your pregnancy, and by getting treated during pregnancy if you have syphilis.” County Public Health Officer Wilma J. Wooten, MD, MPH “It's important to get tested because you can have syphilis without knowing it and unfortunately pass it on to your baby.” Symptoms of syphilis may be mild or feel like symptoms of other health problems.Can be treated with antibiotics during pregnancy. Sexual partners of people with syphilis should also be tested and treated to prevent reinfection of pregnant people. Syphilis in infants causes bone abnormalities, severe anemia, enlarged liver and spleen, and brain and nerve problems, including loss of vision and hearing. Overall, the number of syphilis cases, including congenital syphilis, has been steadily increasing nationwide since the early 2000s, with few exceptions. Decrease from 2021 to 2022. Resources about syphilis and other sexually transmitted disease testing are available at: County health department.

