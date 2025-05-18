Dramatic dip of baby hospitalization with RSV linked to vaccines and treatments | US health care

new vaccine According to the new one, treatment is associated with a dramatic reduction in RSV hospitalization in babies study From the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This past winter was the first RSV season. pregnancy Monoclonal antibody treatment given during the first 8 months of life to prevent RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).

RSV is the main cause of hospitalization among infants in the US, with newborns under two months of age at the most risk.

Compared to the RSV season from 2018 to 2020 before Covid Pandemic began, RSV hospitalizations for babies under seven months this year fell by 56%, depending on the data used. Hospitalizations decreased by up to 71% in newborns.

Emergency doctor Heather Auerbach noticed the trend and said, “We definitely had fewer RSVs this year compared to the past two or three years.”

Young children who were sick enough to go to the emergency room often needed a lower level of care, she said.

“I think this year there will be fewer children who are seriously ill than in the past few years,” she said.

“Whether children are sick or get caught up in the hospital, there is just the difference that they need suction and oxygen and high flow rates. [oxygen] or bipap or picu or anything like that. ”

Auerbach hopes that his family has benefited from the RSV shot and is hospitalized at RSV in January 2020 at three weeks. He was born at a complication-free full-term and then became ill.

“All of a sudden, his breathing had just gotten worse,” Auerbach said. He wasn't too wary and began using his stomach muscles to help him breathe. It is a classic sign of respiratory complications caused by RSV.

Even if the infant does not show these signs, it is at risk for RSV infection.

“Little babies with RSV can stop breathing and can occur suddenly, even if they don't have other symptoms,” says Auerbach.

Her son was admitted to the hospital and when he got home she and her husband were also doctors and had to regularly suck out mucus.

“I wish we had shots from that time, but we were a few years too early,” Auerbach said. “I really think that might have saved him from being hospitalized.”

For parents, RSV hospitalization for a child can be a creepy time filled with uncertainty and fear. Hospital stays of all lengths are destructive and expensive.

“Children get very, very sick” without vaccines or preventive treatment, preventing either of these is a big breakthrough, Auerbach said.

She also believes that the shot could have prevented additional future complications for some time.

Her son began wheezing a few months after his illness. He received an asthma diagnosis, which was “very early and unusual.” Auerbach, her husband and son, pulmonary surgeon, believes it is linked to RSV infection.

“There's no guarantee that he might not have finished [asthma] Regardless. But do you think he had it in six months? No, Auerbach said.

According to one tool for tracking RSV hospitalizations, CDC rsv-netThis year, the peak hospitalization for children under the age of one year was at the height of the 2023-24 season, about half that, a third of the peak of the 2022-23 season.

Such a dramatic decline applies only to these very young children.

Children aged 1-4 and 5-17 had higher hospitalization rates from RSV compared to last winter, according to RSV-Net.

“The rise in RSV hospitalization rates among older children who are not eligible for RSV prevention products suggest that this season may have been more severe than last season,” said Jasmine Reed, a CDC spokesperson.

“In particular, hospitalization rates for babies under three months were half of the past season.”

Usually, more young infants are hospitalized during the worse RSV season. The fact that hospitalization rates among babies are still “significantly declining,” means that the shots are likely to be working well, she said.

That could mean that it is working even better than the numbers suggest, as hospitalization declines occur even during more severe seasons.

These trends will be followed in new CDC studies. According to the new Vaccine Surveillance Network (NVSN), RSV-NET shows that RSV hospitalizations in babies under 8 months fell by 43% by 43%.

When researchers ruled out Houston from NVSN data – the city saw the early RSV season before precautions became widely available – that declined from 28% to 56%.

The biggest changes occurred among newborns under the age of 2 months. This is the most vulnerable group to RSV infection.

According to RSV-Net, RSV hospitalizations decreased by 52% in these very young babies. According to NVSN, the rate fell 45%, but when Houston was ruled out, the decline was 71%.

Older children did not see the same benefits, so they show that shots are behind the decline, rather than changes in behavior, testing or transmission rates, the researchers said.

Children over 8 months who were rarely qualified for preventive factors were hospitalized this winter, compared to the same time between 2018 and 20 years.

This means that a significant decrease in hospitalization among young infants can be underestimated, the researchers concluded.

Nircevimab, a monoclonal antibody therapy, can be administered to babies under 8 months of age if born during RSV season or during the winter. If the patient is at high risk due to medical conditions, it is given to babies between 8 and 19 months of age.

A vaccine for pregnant people, Pfizer's Abrisbo is offered in the third phase during the RSV season, which is usually between September and January. These antibodies protect your newborn for several months.

The study shows that high vaccine intake and preventive treatments can “have significant public health effects in protecting young babies from severe illness,” Reed said.

“Increasing use of RSV preventive products during future seasons could lead to even greater reductions in RSV hospitalizations in infants.”