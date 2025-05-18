Gas stoves increase the risk of cancer in adults and children.

A new study investigated the link between gas stove use and cancer risk.

The use of a gas stove without proper ventilation has been found to increase the risk of cancer in adults, especially children.

Read more about how to reduce the risk.

The gas vs electric stove debate is polarized for many reasons, especially for home chefs, but there is one battle that Gas cannot actually win. benzeneflammable liquids and known carcinogens. A new study found that gas stoves significantly increase the risk of cancer, especially in children.

Meet the experts: Joe Mignone, MDoncologist and co-founder of Survivorrx. and Daniel Landau, Marylandoncologist, hematologist, and contributor to the mesothelioma center of asbestos.com.

Risks are also present in adults, but they are particularly high for children. Keep reading to learn exactly why this is and what the findings mean for those with fuel-powered cooktops.

What did this study find?

Although this study did not follow humans, we tracked the number of used gas stoves and the number of developed cancers, which the researchers used They are importanta program developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to analyze and simulate benzene concentration distributions across 24 home floor plans provided by US Housing Equity Data. To ensure accurate estimates of benzene emission levels, researchers utilized six test homes to measure benzene concentrations after 4-8 hours of emissions were generated, and then used those measurements to verify findings from Contam.

Low, medium and high stove usage (reflecting the number of burners used, flame strength, and cooking period) was compared with ventilation conditions (open windows, vent hoods, etc.). The use of a medium stove is most accurately representing the average cooking trends most accurately represented in most homes, with one burner being used for 30 minutes in the morning and two being used at the same time in the evening. Researchers used the US Environmental Protection Agency to measure cancer risk Human health risk assessmenta four-step process used to estimate the nature and potential of negative health effects from contaminated environments.

in short, study We found that using gas stoves without proper ventilation significantly increases the risk of cancer, especially in children. This use often exceeds the limits of incremental life cancer risk (ILTCR) set by the World Health Organization (WHO), studies found. In fact, we found that the risk of childhood cancer from gas stove exposure is 1.85 times higher than that of adults “due to higher air intake for body size.” Joe Mignone, MDoncologist and co-founder of Survivorrx.

“The study highlights important yet often overlooked health concerns: indoor air pollution from gas stoves,” adds Dr. Mignone. “It has been revealed that gas stoves release benzene, a known carcinogen, not only during use but also when turned off. Surprisingly, the detected benzene levels can be comparable to those seen along indirect smoke or massive traffic.”

This study also found that high efficiency ventilation hoods significantly reduce benzene exposure.



What limitations are there to this study?

The home data is based on 87 homes in California and Colorado, and “may not represent a diversity of housing types, climate and cooking practices across the United States,” says Dr. Mignone. These homes also suffered from lack of ventilation, saying that “it could reflect the worst conditions rather than the typical household situation.”

He also says, “We cannot necessarily conclude that the stove is the only factor involved in cancer risk.” Daniel Landau, Marylandoncologist, hematologist, and contributor to the mesothelioma center of asbestos.com. “We cannot conclude that other factors that could have contributed to the development of cancer were not involved.”

How a gas stove increases the risk of cancer

“Benzene Exposure” It is linked For almost all types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphoma, bladder cancer,” says Dr. Landau. Who is He says there is no safe amount of exposure. It is known to damage DNA, and “these DNA breaks can lead to cancer if the body tries to heal,” he explains. In other words, when the DNA splits and comes back together, it becomes abnormal. “The body does not recognize errors. It then begins to produce abnormal cancerous cells,” concludes Dr. Landau.

This study found that people with gas stoves without proper ventilation are at the highest risk of developing cancer.

“Children may be at a higher risk of developing cancer from benzene because they divide more rapidly than adult DNA,” explains Dr. Landau. “Cancer also develops longer when exposure occurs at a younger age.”

The study also stated that children showed higher inhalation rates compared to lower overall weight. That is, he said that the concentrations of benzene exposure were higher than those in adults.

Conclusion

If you have a gas stove, proper ventilation is very important, Dr. Landau and Mignon. “Open the windows, use vents on the stove, turn on the fans, and use an air purifier are great ways to reduce this risk,” adds Dr. Mignone. This is especially important for cancer survivors and those who are already at an increased risk of cancer, he adds.

The findings of this study are also reminded of a variety of indoor pollutants that are commonly exposed to potentially contributing to the development of cancer. “Look at other risks with benzene in your home, such as gas fireplaces, household paints, varnishes, adhesives, and some cleaning agents,” says Dr. Mignone. “All garages with stored gasoline, paint or solvents can contribute to increased exposure and risk.”