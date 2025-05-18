Why does your migraine make you crave big cola and fries?

When we get tired, stressed, or sad, or feel stressed, sad, and tired after a stressful day, whether it's a coffee or two that forces us to leave in the morning, or a chocolate bar, many of us self-treat. But when we have a headache, most of us are heading straight for painkillers.

However, recently, Viral Hacks have been creating rounds. That means that big Coca-Cola and fries can stop migraines on that truck.

And, strangely enough, it's not total nonsense.

Caffeine In Coca-Cola, it acts as a vasoconstrictor that means that narrows blood vessels. This helps to combat the dilation of blood vessels that occur during migraines. This is an important trigger for pain.

When the container spreads, they are sensitive to nearby pain, especially Trigeminal nervous systemwhich guides sensory information about touch, pain and temperature from the head to the brain, leading to a throbbing headache to the brain. Therefore, caffeine is often found in over-the-counter headache medicines.

Meanwhile, sugar And salt Coke and fries can help restore the balance of blood sugar and electrolytes, both of which can be destroyed during a migraine attack.

But to really understand why this combo works, you need to unpack what's actually happening during your migraines.

Four stages of migraine

Migraines can be caused by a wide range of factors, including hormone shifts, stress, skipped diets, certain foods, weather changes and visual overstimulation. But when it starts, it follows a Specific routes This makes it different from other types of headaches.

Migraines are not a normal headache. This is a full-body experience at four different stages. Two of these occur before the pain hits. This means there is a window to stop the episode on a track, and many migraines (people suffering from migraines) are already self-inflicting by doing it.

I'm a professional

Prodrome is the first stage and can be started a few hours or days before a headache. You may feel tired, irritated, or unusually low moods. Most people suffering from migraines Despite being the best time to intervene, finding this phase is surprisingly bad.

During the prodrome, people often long for certain things. Many migraines report yawning Helps regulate dopamineor seeking embrace and affection, Boost ceroton. Others may drink ice water It calms their autonomic nervous system. Others may still reach for a big cola and fries.

These responses are not random. These are all unconscious attempts to readjust the nervous system that becomes hay during migraines. Irregular serotonin, dopamine and nervous system functions are All Known Contributors For migraines.

And it will definitely be the ultimate migraine hack: chocolate. that's right Sometimes criticized as a triggerchocolate is rich in compounds that help increase serotonin levels.

Low serotonin is a known factor in the development of migraines, so chocolate craving may be a brain way of correcting for chemical imbalances. For some people, early stage chocolate may help you avoid attacks.

aura

The aura comes after the prodrome phase. It can also experience visual impairment such as flashing light and strange sensations such as pins and needles. Approximately 80% of migraine patients Don't experience an aura phase, but the same wave-like changes occur in your brain.

These symptoms come from a burst of electrical activity in the brain that is subsequently suppressed. Changes blood flow It causes blood vessel constriction. Whether a person notices these effects depends on Structure and sensitivity of their cerebral cortex.

The brain relies on a stable supply of blood for nutrients and oxygen, but direct contact with the blood is toxic to brain tissue. That's why we have Blood-brain barriera filter that protects brain cells.





pain

The pain comes next. The body takes changes in the brain's blood vessels seriously, and headache pain is one way to warn that something may be wrong. Blood flow confusion – too little or too much – Potentially dangerous. Blocked blood vessels can cause ischemic stroke, while ruptured blood vessels can cause hemorrhagic stroke.

The pain stage begins When early vasoconstriction gives way to rebound expansion. This sudden container expansion can activate and debilitate the familiar throbbing pain receptors and voilà: migraines.

For many people suffering from migraines, when pain sounds, food is the last thing. That's the reason Many look to the triptans If migraines are ongoing, instead of fast food that rebalances serotonin and histamine (another regulator of blood flow).

After the drome

The worst head pain has subsided and then begins after interference. This migraine hangover isn't just exhausted – it Clear stages of migraine attack. It is medically known as the post-interference stage, and it continues Up to 80% of migraine attacks Symptoms can be surprisingly similar to traditional hangovers: nausea, fatigue, dehydration, body pain, mental fog.

For many people, this prolonged stage is It's just as destructive As the migraine itself, it brings out recovery and makes it a tired process. It can take days or weeks to transition through all four stages of migraine.





Knowledge is prevention

Still, prevention is better than treatment, and can make a huge difference by recognizing early signs of migraine and responding in ways that support brain neurobiology.

Migraines can be complicated, personal, frustrating and unpredictable. But knowledge is power. And while no single solution works for everyone, recognizing the prodromic phase and supporting the nervous system before the pain begins may be the perfect shot to get out of the attack.

Recognizing chocolate cravings as a biological warning sign, sipping ice water, getting a hug, or even reaching cola or fries – these small interventions have roots in brain science. They reflect our body's efforts to protect ourselves. Developing your personal treatment based on how your brain responds can help you stay a step ahead of your pain.