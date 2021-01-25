847 new cases of coronavirus reported





On Sunday, the Iowa Public Health Service reported another COVID-19 death and an additional 847 confirmed cases. According to the state, at 10 am on Sunday, the state reported 4,488 COVID-19-related deaths, an increase of one from the state’s aggregate at 10 am on Saturday. website.. COVID-19 is a disease caused by the coronavirus. The state reported 312,811 confirmed cases of coronavirus at 10 am on Sunday, with an increase of 847 from 10 am on Saturday. According to the state, the total number of people tested is 1,447,213. Of those who tested positive, 274,103 recovered. Daily numbers Latest data at 10am on Sunday compared to 10am on Saturday: Infected (number: Increase of 312,811, 847

Dead (number: 4,488, 1 increase

Hospitalization: Decreased from 382, ​​419

ICU patients: Increased from 79,76

Patients using ventilator: Decreased from 36, 38

Tested total: 1,447,213

More: COVID-19 maps and charts track cases and data in Iowa and the United States According to the latest information available from the state, on Saturday, 382 people were hospitalized in Iowa from 419 on Friday. The hospital accepted 64 to 51 patients. Also, Saturday’s ICU had 76 to 79 patients on Friday. The number of patients using ventilators has decreased from 38 to 36. In addition, 72 nursing homes in Iowa reported outbreaks on Sunday, starting at 71 on Saturday. Of the 99 counties in Iowa, eight showed a 14-day positive rate of over 15% on Sunday. Another 49 counties reported between 10% and 15%. The most populous pork county in the state was 13.2%. Forty-two counties reported less than 10%. Throughout the state, Iowa’s 14-day positive rate was 11.0% on Sunday. The state calculates the positive rate by dividing the number of individuals tested positive in the last 14 days by the total number of individuals tested in those 14 days. The Des Moines Register uses data from the Iowa Public Health Service to report the sum of Iowa, which was tested for the coronavirus, and Iowa, which tested positive for the virus, at 10 am a day. Since the pandemic began in the spring, states have changed and modified the way data is reported, and data does not always match figures reported by other sources. Iowa endures:COVID-19 has changed Iowa’s daily life, but they are doing their best Iowa Mornes:Iowa’s COVID-19 Does anyone care about the dead? We do, and we are talking about them. Iowa Mornes:Iowa lost in COVID-19 Help us report on the Iowa coronavirus The news surrounding the outbreak of the coronavirus in Iowa is different from what the register covered. You can help report this story by letting us know how the new coronavirus affects your daily life, your workplace, and your daily family life. Requests are also accepted. Please tell me what you want to know.News tips Online contact formOr call 515-284-8065.

