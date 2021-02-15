Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Opens in Wonderland, Canada





Toronto-Northern Toronto officials said they are planning to open a vaccination clinic in Wonderland, Canada, on Sunday. Dr. Karim Kurzi, a health officer in the York area, confirmed in an email sent to CTV News that he was aiming to establish a drive-through vaccination clinic at Vaughan Amusement Park and Markham Fairgrounds. did. Kurji said the details are currently under consideration. Canada’s Wonderland is closed, but has announced plans to reopen in May if the state gives a green light. In addition to the two sites, doctors said they are planning an outreach program for areas where the area is disproportionately affected by multiple fixed vaccination and mobile clinics and COVID-19. It was. “Currently, the details of the locations of the five static vaccination clinics in Newmarket, Georgia, Richmond Hill, Markham and Vaughan have been finalized,” Kurji said. “Sites are selected based on accessibility criteria, population distribution, and vulnerability.” Doctors said the site is subject to change based on capacity and operational needs. “The COVID-19 vaccine supply does not arrive all at once, so the distribution is gradual,” Kurji said. “As more supplies become available, the vaccine will be given to everyone who wants the vaccine in priority.” Other municipalities in the Greater Toronto Area recently announced plans to open more clinics as mass vaccinations are ready once supply improves. Last week, Toronto officials announced the locations of nine clinics used to inoculate residents. Peel Public Health has also announced additional vaccination sites in the region to strengthen its readiness for vaccine deployment. So far, Health Canada has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Immunization in the state has skyrocketed due to delays in delivery and reduced doses shipped. However, officials said thousands of doses were planned for this week. On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Pfizer would ship 4 million shipments to Canada by the end of March. The federal government has also announced that it has ordered an additional 4 million doses of Moderna vaccine, and Pfizer will provide 10.8 million doses of vaccine between April and June. More than 467,000 doses have been given in Ontario and currently 174,643 people are fully vaccinated. –Use Canadian Press files

