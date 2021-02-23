Health
“This is really, really noteworthy”: Primary Children’s Hospital reports historically low cases of RSV, influenza
Salt Lake City — COVID-19 infection rates continue to decline, but the two illnesses that usually result in many pediatric hospitalizations are rarely present during the winter months.
RS virus, Or RSV, and influenza have virtually not caused hospitalization at the Primary Children’s Hospital. This is a welcome surprise for pediatric professionals who usually handle 80-120 RSV hospitalizations and stay in dozens of intensive care units a week, in addition to hundreds of influenza hospitalizations per year.
“This is really, really noteworthy,” said Dr. Andrew Pavia, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Primary Children’s Hospital, at a press conference on Monday about the tendency of pediatric hospitalization for both viruses.
In hospitals, cases of rare complications due to SARS-CoV-2 are increasing. Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, Or than MIS-C, flu or RSV. It is estimated that approximately 75 MIS-C cases have been treated in hospitals in the last few months.
RSV affects “virtually every child” in the first few years of life. It usually causes coughing and wheezing. Some children are short of breath and need to be hospitalized.
Adults over the age of 75 also suffer from RSV. Pavia said it would result in many elderly cases of pneumonia. Older children and adults usually experience cold-like symptoms.
The Primary Children’s Hospital has never reported any RSV hospitalization during the normal season.
“I’m seeing something I haven’t seen in the last 35 years,” Pavia said. “Going back to history, it hasn’t actually happened except right after the 2009 flu epidemic.”
Next is the flu, which often affects hundreds of thousands of Americans each year. So far, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention In the United States, nearly one million tests have confirmed a total of just under 1,600 cases of influenza.
The CDC reports that influenza cases are “minimal” in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. In fact, less than 20 new cases were reported in the last week.
These are similar to trends that are almost unprecedented in Utah.
The· Utah Department of Health Weekly Influenza Dashboard Shows that by February 13th, there were only a total of 13 hospitalizations for influenza. There were a total of 1,310 hospitalizations for influenza. last year..
Pavia said there was one pediatric hospitalization compared to the “hundreds” that normally occur at this point in the flu season.
There were so few recent cases that we did not have enough data to post the latest positive rates for influenza. The numbers on the graph compared to the previous year are staggering.
It is unclear why both viruses have essentially disappeared this winter. One theory of influenza is that during the winter in the Southern Hemisphere, cases were so few and travel restrictions were in place that the flu could not actually be carried over from that part of the world. Second, masks and other guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 help prevent other respiratory illnesses.
Meanwhile, RSV is “somewhat complicated,” Pavia added.
“RSV is not completely gone every summer. It can have a warm climate all year round,” he said. “In places like New Orleans and Miami, we have RSV throughout the year, so I think we’ll have RSV this winter and it’s going to be a reservoir where it’s happening, but it’s not.”
Masking, keeping children home and reducing the likelihood of exposure of babies to RSV is the theory that Pavia can explain its decline. Still, experts don’t know why it’s “virtually zero” not only in Utah, but across the country.
Why RSV and Flu “Grow” Back
But be careful with the good news. Australian doctors reported similar trends for both influenza and RSV during the Southern Hemisphere winter. Then, just before the start of summer in the Southern Hemisphere, the number of RSVs surged.
Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported last December RSV cases of all ages occurred from near zero during the winter in New South Wales. By November, there were more than 1,600 cases in the month alone.
“If both flu and RSV are separated for some time, it is very likely that more people will be completely vulnerable to the flu,” Pavia said. “So when it arrives, it spreads more dramatically and we see more serious illness.”
The reason the flu recurs more violently is because it is difficult to know which strain of the virus will arrive as the flu adapts. On the other hand, a decrease in RSV means that if RSV arrives later this year or next year, more groups of babies will have to fight RSV for the first time because they are not experiencing it now.
“When RSV comes back, it will do something really strange,” Pavia added. “We can’t really predict it well. Our intuition is that it will come back, and when it comes back it will be a bad RSV year.”
Related article
More stories you may be interested in
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]