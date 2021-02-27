Use of statins associated with 50% reduction in in-hospital mortality for Covid-19: Study





A study conducted by doctors at Columbia University Bageros Medical College and the New York Presbyterian Church found that people who took statins to lower cholesterol were 50% less likely to die after being hospitalized with Covid-19. .. The results of this study were published in Nature Communications. “Our study is one of the largest studies confirming this hypothesis, and the data lay the foundation for future randomized clinical trials needed to confirm the benefits of statins in Covid-19. “” Said Dr. Aakriti Gupta, a cardiologist at NewYork-Presbyterian. / One of the co-lead authors of Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Research. In addition to its cholesterol-lowering effect, researchers said statins can also be used for anti-inflammatory, anticoagulant, and immunomodulatory properties. Study design For this study, the authors analyzed the outcomes of 2,626 Covid-19 patients admitted to the Quaternary Academic Medical Center in Manhattan during the first 18 weeks of the pandemic. The researchers compared 648 patients who regularly used statins before developing Covid-19 with 648 patients who did not use statins. result Researchers found that 96 (14.8%) of statin users died in the hospital within 30 days of admission, compared to 172 (26.5%) who did not use statins. did. Researchers have found that statin use is significantly associated with a 50% reduction in in-hospital mortality (within 30 days), taking into account the other reasons behind such results. .. Patients taking statins also had lower levels of C-reactive protein, a marker of inflammation. Statin use is a statistically significant reduction in invasive ventilator use (18.6% vs 21.9% of statin users), mechanical ventilation days (13.5 vs 12.8), or length of stay (7 vs 7). ) Was not related. ). Previous studies and meta-analyses from China have described the same phenomenon of statins. However, these results may not be applicable to patients in Western Europe, where cardiovascular disease is common.

