Coronavirus: Two new deaths as Saskatchewan surpasses 29K total infection





Saskatchewan has achieved new milestones with a total of over 29,000 Coronavirus Infectious diseases since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the state government on Wednesday, there are 121 new infections, with an average of up to 154 new 7 days each day. read more: Saskatchewan premiere suggests early relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions The state has added two new COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 389 people. Please read the press release. Recent deaths have been reported in the Regina Zone and Saskatoon Zone age groups over 80. Hospitals in Saskatchewan currently provide care to 153 patients with COVID-19 — 133 inpatients and 20 in intensive care. According to a press release, there are currently 1,431 active cases in Saskatchewan, which is the total number of cases minus recovery and death. The story continues under the ad read more: 91% of Saskatchewan long-term care residents receive initial COVID-19 vaccination According to state health officials, the number of people who have recovered from the virus has increased to 27,239 after more than 180 recovery. [ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ] According to the press release, 2,588 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday. To date, 582,829 tests have been conducted in the state. In Saskatchewan, a total of 27,402 COVID-19 vaccines were given, state officials said.









Do you have any questions about COVID-19? There are some things you need to know. Symptoms You may have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. Very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop more serious illnesses. This risk is highest in the elderly and in people with severe chronic conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, and kidney disease. If you have any symptoms Contact public health authorities.. The story continues under the ad To Prevent the spread of the virus, Experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing on your sleeves. It’s also a good idea to minimize contact with others, stay at home as much as possible, and stay 2 meters away from others when you’re out. In situations where it is not possible to keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of non-medical face masks or covers to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets that may carry the virus. .. Masks or face covers are required in indoor public spaces in some states and municipalities across the country. For full coverage of COVID-19 from Global News, Coronavirus web page.. View link »

