369 cases and 26 deaths were announced on Saturday.State-wide hospitalizations below 3,700 – NBC5 Dallas Fort Worth

An additional 26 COVID-19 deaths and 369 new virus reports were reported across the four largest counties in northern Texas on Saturday.

Across the state, there were 2,428 new cases of the virus reported on Saturday (state case data are usually one day behind the local health sector, and the number reported today in Dallas, Tarant, and Colin is tomorrow’s state. Reported by), and an additional 119 people died.

The proportion of people admitted to TSA-E with COVID-19 continues to decline, at 4.38%.

County-specific details for the Dallas, Talent, Denton, and Colin counties are as follows, based on data reported by county authorities, local health departments, and state health departments on Saturday, March 20.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported 12 more COVID-19 died on Saturday, resulting in 227 new cases of the virus.

In the last seven days, Dallas County has published a new possible case of the 1865 virus. This is an average of 266 cases per day. A week ago, the county reported an average of 334 new cases per day.

Over the past seven days, Dallas County has also announced 85 deaths, an average of 12 deaths per day. A week ago, the county reported an average of 25 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 288,216 viruses, including 250,531 confirmed cases (PCR) and 37,685 possible cases (antigens). There were 3,384 deaths from the virus. Currently, there are an estimated 278,266 recovery and 6,566 estimated active cases remain in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported another 14 COVID-19 deaths and 142 new virus cases on Saturday.

In the last seven days, Tarrant County has published 1,612 potential cases of the new virus. This is an average of 230 per day. A week ago, the county reported an average of 311 new cases per day.

Over the past seven days, Tarrant County has also announced 101 deaths, an average of 14 deaths per day. A week ago, the county reported an average of 15 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 248,748 viruses, including 210,413 confirmed cases (PCR) and 38,335 possible cases (antigens). There were 3,198 deaths due to the virus. Currently, there are an estimated 238,132 recovery and 7,418 estimated active cases remain in the county.

Denton County

The Denton County Public Health Department said on Saturday that it had no plans to report case data this weekend due to “the number of positive laboratories currently being received is low” on Saturday and Sunday.

In the last seven days, Denton County has published 1,187 potential cases of the new virus. This is an average of 170 per day. A week ago, the county reported an average of 363 new cases per day.

Over the past seven days, Denton County has also announced 22 deaths, an average of three deaths per day. A week ago, the county reported an average of 0.9 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 70,885 viral cases, including 52,722 confirmed cases (PCR) and 18,163 possible cases (antigens). There were 453 deaths due to the virus. Currently, there are an estimated 61,572 recovery and 8,860 estimated active cases remain in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of Health did not report any new cases or deaths from COVID-19 in Collin County on Saturday.

In the last seven days, DSHS has announced a new possible case of 625 viruses. This is an average of 89 per day. A week ago, the county reported an average of 148 new cases per day.

Over the past seven days, DSHS has also announced 14 deaths in Collin County, with an average of 2 deaths per day. A week ago, the county reported an average of two deaths a day.

Since March 2020, DSHS has reported a total of 85,550 viral cases in the county, including 71,378 confirmed cases (PCR) and 14,172 estimated cases (antigens). There were 779 deaths due to the virus. Currently, there are an estimated 84,613 collections, with 160 remaining. Estimated active case in the county.

Want to be on the waiting list for vaccines?

The county’s health department has set up a waiting list for those who wish to be vaccinated and qualified under Phase 1A, 1B, 1C, and child care and education staff.

You can register for vaccination in the Colin, Dallas, Denton, and Talent counties. The link is below.

Waiting list link: Colin — Search the waiting list | Dallas | Denton | Talent

You do not need to be a resident of the county to enroll in the COVID-19 vaccine in that county. Registration is possible for anyone in Texas. For those who do not have internet access, Tarrant County also accepts registrations by phone 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS Vaccine Hotline 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently given only to people who are part of Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C, as outlined by the Texas Department of Health. Phase 1A targets are front-line healthcare professionals or long-term care facility residents. Phase 1B includes people over the age of 65, or people over the age of 16 with a chronic condition at risk of severe illness.

On March 3, the availability of vaccines was expanded to include school and childcare workers. On March 15, the vaccine eligibility was expanded to include Phase 1C, which includes everyone over the age of 50.

Groups entering Phase 2 and Phase 3 are currently under consideration by state health authorities. Authorities hope that distribution can be significantly increased as more vaccines become available. President Biden said the vaccine should be available to all Americans by May 1.

After vaccination, people are expected to receive some protection within a few weeks of the first shot, but full protection may not occur until a few weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, the vaccine does not provide 100% protection and can be infected with the virus.