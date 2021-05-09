Health
Webinar said more than 90% of Pakistanis suffer from moderate to severe vitamin D deficiency
A webinar on Friday, entitled “Discovering a New Frontier in Vitamin D Deficiency,” witnessed the participation of renowned medical professionals in collaboration with renowned Horizontal Pharmaceuticals and spoke with Vitamin D Deficiency. We discussed recent insights and their implications for the fight. Serious health problems such as Covid-19 infection.
“Pakistan is one of the top countries in the world for exposure to sunlight (the average national sunlight is estimated at 1,900-2,300 per square meter), but more than 90% of Pakistanis suffer from moderate to severe vitamin D. Dr. Shobha Luxmi, assistant professor at the National Institute of Solid Organ Tissue Transplantation, Pakistan’s Dow Health Science University and head of the Infectious Diseases Division, said:
“Long-term indoor stay or use in the sun, use of sunscreen on the front shield of the vehicle, intake of low-nutrient junk food, menopause in women, kidney and liver disorders, epilepsy, substance abuse , Sunscreen, dark skin, obesity contributes to this defect, “she added.
Dr. Shoba further explained that human vitamin D deficiency is identified by a variety of symptoms, including muscle and bone pain, especially back pain, chronic headaches, and neck pain. Other psychological symptoms of deficiency include depression, malaise, increased muscle aches, sleep disorders, poor attention and concentration, memory problems, fear, irritability, and sexual dysfunction.
Although daily exposure to sunlight helps the human body produce the required amount of vitamin D, most people avoid exposure to sunlight for fear of developing skin cancer and premature aging. To prevent vitamin D deficiency, you should spend 15-20 minutes daily in the sun with 40% of the skin surface exposed. The recommended daily dose of vitamin D is 400 international units (IU) for children up to 12 months, 600 IU for ages 1-70, and 800 IU for ages 70 and older. Vitamin D is generally considered safe when taken at the right dose.
Dr. Shobha also discusses the role of vitamin D in the fight against viral infections, especially synthitium virus, influenza, coronavirus, and other non-respiratory viruses such as HIV, hepatitis C virus, and dengue virus. I discussed it.
“Because the world is currently experiencing a third epidemic of Covid-19 infection, the natural immunomodulatory hormone vitamin D has microbial infections and deaths, including physical barriers and innate immunity of cells. There are many mechanisms that reduce the risk of covid-19, “innate immunity in victims of Covid-19,” she elaborated.
She emphasized that average levels of vitamin D in populations of about 40 countries show a 50% deficiency, especially among long-term care residents (mainly the elderly). The number of covid-19 pandemics continues to grow in many countries, especially India (238,000 deaths as of May 6, third in mortality), resulting in a significant population of India (about 70%). Vitamin D is deficient.
Somewhat surprisingly, researchers found a strong correlation between severe vitamin D deficiency and mortality in Covid-19. Hospitals and clinics in China, France, Germany, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, India, the United Kingdom and the United States find that patients with low vitamin D levels have a higher mortality rate than those who are not deficient. I’m aware. With vitamin D.
Patients in Norway, Finland and Sweden had higher vitamin D levels than Italy and Spain, even though they were less exposed to sunlight, which is more common in food supplementation and fortification in these Nordic countries. Because.
She also tends to reduce the production of vitamin D from sunlight. High levels of melanin in the skin Africa, Africa-Caribbean or South Asian backgrounds and how ethnic minority people are affected by the virus disproportionately. I explained if I was receiving it. Overwhelming disparity between doctors.
She said he was taking vitamin D supplements to keep his immune system healthy, citing the world’s top infectious disease experts. Dr. Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, commented in a live Instagram interview with Jennifer Garner.
She is more likely to develop Covid-19 infections in the elderly and those with underlying medical problems such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, renal disease, and cancer. He advised that precautions should be taken.
Although it cannot prevent patients from becoming infected with Covid-19, recent large studies have halved Covid-19 mortality and the need for hospitalization, intensive care, and Covid-related complications. May be significantly reduced. ..
The danger she described is when people suggest that vitamin D supplements are a miracle remedy and should be a substitute for vaccines, masks, and social distance.
Adeel Ahmed, spokesman for Horizontals Pharmaceuticals, thanked the participants and promised to launch a national campaign to diagnose vitamin D deficiency and its appropriate solution, especially for high-risk populations. Did.
He adopts the habit of using face masks, hand disinfection, and social distance in addition to improving vitamin D status, as Pakistani people are 20 times more at risk of Covid-19 ICU with vitamin D deficiency. Suggested that it is necessary.
