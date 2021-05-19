State Adds Variant Ratio Estimates to COVID-19 Data Dashboard – Burlington Records





On Tuesday, the state added a new visualization to the COVID-19 data dashboard to provide additional information about variants that span the state. This update shows the percentage of positive test results confirmed to be variants of SARS-CoV-2, based on the entire genome sequence of random samples of positive specimens across the state. It provides an estimate of the proportion of strains of concern that are prevalent in Colorado. The Colorado SARS-CoV-2 Variant Sentinel Surveillance Program seeks to detect community infections of SARS-CoV-2 variants and their potential disease burden. The program includes state-wide hospitals and commercial laboratories. Each lab submits randomly selected PCR-positive SARS-CoV-2 samples to the CDPHE State Public Health Institute for whole-genome sequencing weekly. Specimens are collected in outpatient, emergency department, and inpatient settings. The CDC describes the mutant strains of concern as being more easily spread, causing more serious illness, reducing the effectiveness of treatment or vaccines, or being difficult to detect with current tests. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also provides estimates based on whole-genome sequence information for Colorado samples. These data are from two separate data sources and prevalence estimates may vary. Both data sources reflect a similar underlying trend in the prevalence of variant of concern in our community, demonstrating that these mutants are becoming more common. .. The vaccines available provide protection from all currently known variants of Colorado and help Colorado avoid infections and severe illnesses. Coloradans are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after the last dose of the vaccine. Unvaccinated coronadan should wear a mask and physical distance to prevent infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which contains a mutant strain of the virus, and should be isolated if COVID-19 symptoms occur. You need to be inspected. The CDC website has additional information about the mutant strains of concern and the mutant strains of interest. Visit covid19.colorado.gov for the latest information.

