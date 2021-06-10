



COVID-19 patients who receive “oxygen therapy” or have a fever can witness a decrease in “gray mass” in the frontal lobe network of the brain, according to a new study conducted by researchers at Georgia State University and Georgia Institute of Technology. There is sex. Gray matter is essential for the processing of information in the brain, and its abnormalities can affect the functioning of neurons and the way they communicate. India has been severely hit by the coronavirus, with an exponential increase in total infections and subsequent deaths. Many patients who recovered were also diagnosed with black mold. “People with severe cases of Covid-19 who need oxygen and ventilator support for long-term hospitalization appear to be at increased risk of developing neurological symptoms,” said Pavan, a neurologist at Wokhard Hospital. Dr. Pai told India Today.In. The study argues that low gray mass in the frontal lobe network of the brain is associated with severe disability in COVID-19 patients, even 6 months after discharge. Read again: Will learning be completely online after the pandemic of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)? This study, published in the Neurobiology of Stress journal, suggests that the gray matter of the frontal lobe network may represent a central region of COVID-19 brain involvement beyond the damage associated with clinical manifestations of diseases such as stroke. Indicates that there is. Researchers at the University’s Center for Neuroimaging Data Science Translational Research (TReNDS) conducted computed tomography of 120 neurological patients, including 58 with acute COVID-19 and 62 without COVID-19. The scans were analyzed to match age and gender. And illness. “Science has shown that the structure of the brain affects its function, and abnormal brain images have emerged as a key feature of COVID-19,” said the lead author of the study, Georgia Institute of Technology. Quai Quay Duane, a PhD student and a graduate research assistant at TReNDS, said. PhD in electrical and computer engineering. Read again: Delta Variant Behind the Soaring COVID-19 Cases in the Second Wave: Government Survey Analysis showed that patients with high levels of disability had lower levels of gray matter. Patients receiving oxygen therapy also had a significantly reduced amount of gray matter compared to those not receiving oxygen therapy. Patients with fever had significantly reduced gray mass in the inferior temporal gyrus, middle temporal gyrus, and fusiform gyrus compared to patients without fever. This result suggests that COVID-19 may affect the frontal network through fever and lack of oxygen. There was also a decrease in gray matter in the superior frontal gyrus, medial frontal gyrus, and middle frontal gyrus in excited patients compared to non-excited patients. This means that changes in gray matter in the frontal lobe region of the brain may underlie the mood disorders commonly exhibited by COVID-19 patients. Read again: AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is associated with a small risk of thrombocytopenia, a UK study claims

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos