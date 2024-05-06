US, Philippine forces hold combat drills near strategic canal south of Taiwan





ITBAYAT, Philippines — U.S. Marines and their Philippine counterparts flew out of Black Hawk helicopters during combat exercises Monday in the Philippines' northernmost island city along the strategic Bashi Channel off the coast of Taiwan, a point hot from the military rivalry between Washington and Beijing.

The allied combat readiness demonstration in Itbayat, Batanes province, is part of annual military exercises that began last month, dubbed Balikatan, Tagalog for shoulder to shoulder, and involving more than 16,000 U.S. and Filipino troops.

This year's exercises by the longtime allies, their largest yet, are aimed at deterring possible aggression. They come against the backdrop of China's increasingly assertive actions in the disputed South China Sea, where Chinese and Philippine coast guards and accompanying vessels have had several increasingly tense clashes since the year last.

More than 250 French and Australian forces are also participating, as well as observers from several allied and security partner countries, led by Japan and European countries. The exercises, which began on April 22, will conclude later this week.

In Monday's simulated battle scenario, U.S. and Philippine forces took up positions at the airfield, surrounded by low hills, as three Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters landed to deliver combat equipment.

Marine Corps 1st Lt. Annie Pentaleri said aerial combat reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance exercises were also planned in the remote region. The Associated Press was among a small group of journalists invited to watch the maneuvers.

“We are absolutely combat ready and that's what we train for day in and day out,” Marine Maj. Robert Patterson said. It is important to improve interoperability with our Philippine counterparts.

Washington and Manila say the exercises are not directed against any country and are crucial to improving emergency response in the Philippines, one of the world's most disaster-prone countries.

However, this year's exercises focus on territorial defense and take place primarily in two of the most sensitive fault lines in the regional rivalry between China and the United States: the disputed South China Sea and the Bashi Channel. .

The critical waterway between Taiwan and the Philippines, a major trade channel laden with international undersea cables, has been closely monitored and guarded by Chinese and US forces. China considers Taiwan a part of its territory, which can be annexed by force if necessary.

In a phone call last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed to President Joe Biden that Beijing would not tolerate separatist activities by Taiwanese pro-independence forces, as well as external leniency and support, an apparent reference to support from Washington to the island.

Biden has raised concerns about China's actions in the South China Sea, including efforts to prevent the Philippines, which Washington is required to defend by the treaty, from resupplying its forces on the hotly contested Second Thomas Bank. .

Derek Grossman, senior defense analyst at the RAND Corporation, said the message of deterrence was important. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s decision to allow U.S. forces indefinite access to two Philippine air and naval bases in Cagayan province near Batanes as part of a 2014 defense pact would likely improve the ability of the US military to intervene in a Taiwanese contingency more effectively. in a timely manner,” he said.

“Right now, a big concern is that the United States simply won't get there in time,” Grossman added.

The Balikatan exercises included live-fire exercises in the disputed South China Sea during joint naval sailings of the United States, France and the Philippines. A plane also dropped food and other supplies on a disputed island occupied by Philippine forces as part of the maneuvers in the disputed waters.

Separately on Monday, US and Philippine forces practiced repelling invading forces in the coastal province of Ilocos Norte by firing missiles and artillery shells at floating targets at sea. The northwestern province faces the South China Sea.

It was a huge success, the weapons were perfect, said Marine Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm.

As clashes on the high seas intensified in disputed areas, Chinese coast guard vessels resorted to water cannons, blockades and other dangerous maneuvers that injured Philippine Navy personnel and damaged supply boats. The Biden administration has repeatedly warned that the United States is obligated to defend the Philippines, its oldest ally in Asia, if it is attacked.

China sharply criticized the drills, saying the Philippines and countries outside Asia were joining forces against Beijing, and warned the drills could lead to confrontation and undermine regional stability.

Before the exercises, China specifically objected to the transport of a US ground-launched missile system to the northern Philippines. No missiles were to be fired, the objective being only to familiarize the military with high-tech weaponry in a tropical setting.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian expressed China's serious concern over the deployment of the missile system on China's doorstep.

