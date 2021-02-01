UK trains volunteer vaccine troops at Covid vaccination race





LONDON: Getting more used to wielding cameras than needles, participating in national vaccination campaigns was the “last” documentary director Mike Day is expected to do before the coronavirus pandemic begins. However, the 41-year-old is not an army of volunteers recruited to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s goal of vaccinating 15 million people most at risk from the virus by mid-February. . Day told AFP in an interview with AFP on a training session with 120 volunteers at Canary Wharf in eastern London on Saturday: “When I had the opportunity to make a difference, of course I wanted to dive into it, so I immediately registered when I heard about it. I did.” . Volunteers wearing masks and gloves learned how to manage the jab on the 32nd floor of one of the tall buildings in the business district. The windows are uninterrupted and you can see the gray sky in the rain. “Alas!” One instructor shouted, and when one participant stuck a needle in a fake shoulder tied to her arm, it caused laughter from the audience of volunteers. Another instructor at St John Ambulance Services, specializing in first aid training, told volunteers to push the needle “deep into the muscle.” “It didn’t sound so tasty and I thought this was a great opportunity to come together and heal the world,” explained Secretary General Catherine Odell. The 35-year-old said she was not afraid to go out for injections despite the amount of information she had to assimilate. She admits that there is “always danger” when faced with an illness, but you “follow the rules as much as possible”. 31-year-old Eimear Herlihy explained that as a dentist, she was used to meeting patients on a daily basis. “I really desperately want things to go back to normal, so I want to be able to help me in any way I can,” she added. Shaun Wilson, a 19-year-old medical student at the University of Cambridge, said it was “interesting” to “apply the theory he learned to something that could actually make a difference.” Volunteers from all walks of life are among the 30,000 St John Ambulance will be recruiting to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines, which are now approved for general use in UK vaccination centers. To qualify for the volunteer program, new employees must be 18 years of age or older with secondary school education and must pass a criminal background check. In a separate room, where chairs are carefully placed to adhere to the rules of social distancing, another volunteer is learning how to inspire confidence in those who will be vaccinated. You will also be trained on how to thoroughly wash your hands, safely remove personal protective equipment and provide first aid. St John Ambulance instructor Carl Fazackerley told AFP: “One of the risks involved and the very small risk associated with vaccination is anaphylaxis with a severe allergic reaction. He refers to the British State Department of Health and “previously NHS colleagues would have tested it.” “So this shouldn’t happen, but if you can, you’re ready to deal with it.” Canary Wharf’s training days, which are replicated regularly across the UK, will put you in practice with the knowledge you’ve gained in 15 hours of online training. At the end of the training, the volunteers soak in a fake vaccination center, Fazackerley explains, “Volunteers are absolutely essential to this vaccination program because what they bring is the size and the dose.” “The NHS is already under pressure from Covid and it would be an impossible task to ask the NHS for this vaccination on its own.” In the UK, more than 8.9 million people have already launched a large-scale vaccination campaign in early December. The country received the first vaccinations in the UK, but it is one of the biggest hits in the pandemic, with more than 106,000 deaths, and the Johnson government has been holding 15 million doses to all individuals and caregivers over the age of 70 by mid-February. We set a goal of administering jabs in doses, Fazackerley said, “The only way our country can get out of this epidemic and actually see the world coming out of this epidemic is by vaccination.”





