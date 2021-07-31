‘Clifford’ delayed as COVID threatens Hollywood comeback





Paramount had planned to release Clifford the big red dog September 17th. Unfortunately, COVID doesn’t care about anyone’s plans. The fantasy comedy based on Norman Bridwell’s classic children’s books has been postponed to a date to be determined. Several outlets are reporting that the change in plans is the fault of COVID as cases rise in the United States and elsewhere, fueled by the “Delta” variant of the virus. Paramount did not release an official statement to accompany the news, and the studio and film’s social media accounts did not mention it on Saturday afternoon. It is not clear whether the planned premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September still takes place, although Clifford is not currently listed on the festival website and a direct link found via Google search redirects to the full itinerary of TIFF. The move takes place the same week as the public learned data from the Centers for Disease Control that paints a frightening picture of the capabilities and spread of the Delta variant. While the risk of serious illness is quite low for people who have been vaccinated, and breakthrough infections (that is, when the virus infects a vaccinated person) are rare, Delta “is as contagious as chickenpox” for those who are vaccinated. not vaccinated. The problem, however, is that there is some data to suggest that vaccinated people can be carriers and transmit the virus, even if their own case is asymptomatic or minor. This is particularly troubling news for areas of the world where vaccination rates remain low, as is the case in many parts of the United States. The number of cases is already increasing in various places, and things are expected to only get worse significantly, if vaccination rates do not improve before they improve. The delay for Clifford is particularly appropriate given the target audience of the film. This is definitely a family movie, and children under the age of 12 are not currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration to receive vaccines. Paramount could always follow the lead of other studios and put Clifford on its streaming service Paramount +, but after a murderous 2020 (and 2021) for Hollywood, the studio would undoubtedly prefer to stick with a theatrical release. SEE ALSO: After COVID-19, we’ll need more than therapy

Clifford could end up being the Big Red Dog of the Coal Mine, ahead of a string of upcoming delays for big movies slated for release in early fall. With COVID guidelines leaning toward universal masking and Delta’s light distancing, theaters may find that bringing audiences back for family movies or not is once again a tough sell. It would be a devastating blow to a corner of the entertainment industry that is just starting to bounce back after the 2020 pre-vaccine brought it all to a halt. The fact that there is now a vaccine and people are turning it down (for reasons other than health or religion) makes this latest setback, and the prospect of more to come, all the more frustrating.

