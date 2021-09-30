Soap Opera, ‘Zorro’ actor was 72 – The Hollywood Reporter





Michael Tylo, who starred in Guiding light, The young and the restless and several other soap operas and played the pesky antagonist of Zorro in a 1990’s Family Channel series, has passed away. He was 72 years old. Tylo lived in Henderson, Nevada, and died “after illness” on Tuesday, his family announcement. Since 2003, Tylo has worked at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas as a visiting professor of theater and film, as an assistant dean of the school’s College of Fine Arts, and as a theater professor. He performed with students at the Nevada Conservatory Theater and in Flying Las Vegas (2012), a feature film produced by UNLV and Roger Corman. “Michael Tylo was a beautiful and caring human being – he was so special,” Nancy Uscher, Dean of the College of Fine Arts, said in a press release. “He was a friend, colleague, teacher and exemplary artist. He had such a distinguished and rich career, but he was humble in the face of his accomplishments. “ A native of Detroit, Tylo played archaeologist Quint Chamberlain, married to Lisa Brown’s Nola, on CBS ‘ Guiding light from 1981-85 and from 1996-97, and on CBS ‘ The young and the restless, he was the Blade Bladeson photographer from 1992-95. His soap opera resume included appearances as Lord Peter Belton on NBC Another world, Matt Connolly on ABC All my children, Charlie Prince on ABC General hospital and Sherman Gale on CBS ‘ Love glory and beauty. He portrayed Alcalde Luis Ramone on the first two seasons (1990-91) of the Family Channel reboot of Zorro, with Duncan Regehr. The show was shot in Spain, and he wasn’t crazy about it. “He’s a man who doesn’t want to be there, so I use the fact that I don’t want to be in Spain and it works well. He wants to go out and go back to Mexico “, he said. said in an interview in 1990. “I gave her the distinction of wearing gloves – smart, not military, and of course I wear my hair long, both on and off the show.” Tylo also appeared on Lonely dove, Gabriel’s fire and The murder she wrote and had a voice role on Nightwing: the series. Survivors include his third wife, Rachelle, whom he married in 2010, and his children, Izabella, Katya, Koko and Gia. Michael Tylo Jr., his son with his first wife, Bold and beautiful actress Hunter Tylo, had a seizure and drowned in the family pool at the age of 19 in 2007. When he wasn’t playing, Tylo said he turned to another chase. “I like to tinker around the house and do the plumbing,” he said. “My dad was a plumber, and I used to support myself by doing plumbing. My father once said to me: ‘They will always need plumbers. People will always have to go to the bathroom, but they will not always be watching TV.

