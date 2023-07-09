Did Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks Take Hollywood’s Favorite Diet Drug, Ozempic?

She’s known for her hourglass curves and unapologetic anti-Hollywood stance when it comes to being naturally curvy.

But now Mad Men star Christina Hendricks has alarmed fans by revealing a decidedly leaner figure on social media.

Ms Hendricks, 48, sparked speculation she might be using the popular slimming drug Ozempic after posting a picture of herself on Instagram as she headed to dinner last Tuesday.

One fan commented, “Oh no, yet another one who’s on Ozempic. How sad. She was so beautiful and curvy before. Another wrote, ‘You’re losing too much weight.’

Former model Ms Hendricks shot to fame playing Joan Harris on Mad Men, a show about a 1960s New York advertising agency.

The actress, whose father Robert was born in Birmingham, has previously opened up about the pressure to lose weight

In 2010, a poll of female readers by Esquire magazine named Ms Hendricks “the sexiest woman alive”.

The actress, whose father Robert was born in Birmingham, has previously opened up about the pressure to lose weight. She said: “People in the industry have been telling me to lose weight for years. But I like my body as it is.

“I thank my mom for helping me feel good about how I looked, for making sure I was never embarrassed by my body, because she was never afraid of looking too tall. .”

“I started as a model, and when I went to Italy to build my modeling book, I gained 15 pounds with all the pasta and cappuccinos.

“I saw my body change and I loved how it changed my appearance and how it made me more feminine and sexy.”

Last night, the actress’ spokesperson declined to comment, but fans came to her defense.

“She could just diet and exercise the old fashioned way and it’s good for her,” one said. “She’s always gorgeous.”

If Ms Hendricks is on Ozempic, usually taken once a week, she will join a growing list of stars who have reportedly used it.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian both declined to comment on reports that they were using drugs. Singer Jessica Simpson was also forced to deny taking it after losing 60 pounds.

Twitter and Tesla mogul Elon Musk admitted using the drug to lose 25 pounds, and Sharon Osbourne said it helped her lose 30 pounds but made her “really sick”.

A source said, “Almost everyone in Hollywood is on Ozempic, whether they admit it or not.” You walk into a room and, if you haven’t seen someone in a few months, it’s immediately noticeable.

“The weight loss is drastic. Nobody loses weight that quickly through diet and exercise. They all have the “face of Ozempic,” which makes them seem drawn to losing weight too quickly.

Ms Hendricks became engaged to cameraman George Bianchini in March. She was married to actor Geoffrey Arend for ten years before splitting in 2019.