Entertainment
Did Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks Take Hollywood’s Favorite Diet Drug, Ozempic?
Did Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks Take Hollywood’s Favorite Diet Drug, Ozempic?
- The actress alarmed fans by revealing a decidedly leaner figure
- A 2010 poll by Esquire magazine named her “the sexiest woman alive.”
- The injected drug is said to have been used by a growing list of celebrities
She’s known for her hourglass curves and unapologetic anti-Hollywood stance when it comes to being naturally curvy.
But now Mad Men star Christina Hendricks has alarmed fans by revealing a decidedly leaner figure on social media.
Ms Hendricks, 48, sparked speculation she might be using the popular slimming drug Ozempic after posting a picture of herself on Instagram as she headed to dinner last Tuesday.
One fan commented, “Oh no, yet another one who’s on Ozempic. How sad. She was so beautiful and curvy before. Another wrote, ‘You’re losing too much weight.’
Former model Ms Hendricks shot to fame playing Joan Harris on Mad Men, a show about a 1960s New York advertising agency.
Mad Men star Christina Hendricks alarmed fans by revealing a decidedly leaner figure on social media
The actress, whose father Robert was born in Birmingham, has previously opened up about the pressure to lose weight
In 2010, a poll of female readers by Esquire magazine named Ms Hendricks “the sexiest woman alive”.
The actress, whose father Robert was born in Birmingham, has previously opened up about the pressure to lose weight. She said: “People in the industry have been telling me to lose weight for years. But I like my body as it is.
“I thank my mom for helping me feel good about how I looked, for making sure I was never embarrassed by my body, because she was never afraid of looking too tall. .”
“I started as a model, and when I went to Italy to build my modeling book, I gained 15 pounds with all the pasta and cappuccinos.
“I saw my body change and I loved how it changed my appearance and how it made me more feminine and sexy.”
Last night, the actress’ spokesperson declined to comment, but fans came to her defense.
“She could just diet and exercise the old fashioned way and it’s good for her,” one said. “She’s always gorgeous.”
If Ms Hendricks is on Ozempic, usually taken once a week, she will join a growing list of stars who have reportedly used it.
Kim and Khloe Kardashian both declined to comment on reports that they were using drugs. Singer Jessica Simpson was also forced to deny taking it after losing 60 pounds.
Twitter and Tesla mogul Elon Musk admitted using the drug to lose 25 pounds, and Sharon Osbourne said it helped her lose 30 pounds but made her “really sick”.
A source said, “Almost everyone in Hollywood is on Ozempic, whether they admit it or not.” You walk into a room and, if you haven’t seen someone in a few months, it’s immediately noticeable.
Cristina Hendricks, pictured in 2019, has already been named by an Esquire magazine reader poll as ‘the sexiest woman alive’
“The weight loss is drastic. Nobody loses weight that quickly through diet and exercise. They all have the “face of Ozempic,” which makes them seem drawn to losing weight too quickly.
Ms Hendricks became engaged to cameraman George Bianchini in March. She was married to actor Geoffrey Arend for ten years before splitting in 2019.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12278477/Has-Mad-Mens-Christina-Hendricks-taking-Hollywoods-favourite-slimming-drug-Ozempic.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Did Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks Take Hollywood’s Favorite Diet Drug, Ozempic?
- Barbara Corcoran says we could have a COVID housing market before you know it
- Midwest earthquake threat: Illinois at risk of $60-80 billion in damage. are you ready?
- China sends warships and jets near Taiwan as top US officials visit Beijing | world news
- Blinken’s trip to the Caribbean could open a new chapter for US foreign policyExBulletin
- Hockey tournament commemorates local players lost in bus accident
- Debris from Elon Musk’s SpaceX launch remains, marking environmental concerns
- Invest in courageous and progressive journalism
- Two-time world champions stunned in dramatic fashion ahead of blockbuster tournament
- NSDL Takes Step Toward IPO, Files Draft Red Herring Prospectus
- Steve Johnson retains serve to advance to the Cranbrook Tennis Classic singles final; Schoolkate and Walton wait for rain to win doubles title – The Oakland Press
- Trump vows to ‘deny all communists and markers entry’ in ‘Our Cunny’