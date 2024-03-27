Nevada man who was TV actor arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Nevada man who worked as a television actor has been arrested for allegedly participating in the Capitol riot in Washington three years ago.

Federal court records indicate Nolan Freeman was arrested last week in Carson City on four charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the Capitol.

According to an unsealed complaint filed by the FBI, Freeman was among hundreds of people who stormed the building in support of Donald Trump as Congress met to certify Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election .

FBI agents obtained information from a “credible source” that Freeman had participated in the riot, the complaint states. Officers identified him through a YouTube video taken inside the Capitol building and through surveillance video. Freeman, wearing a red hoodie with a black jacket and red hat, allegedly entered the building through a window around 2:23 p.m., then left at 2:49 p.m.

Subpoenaed records found data relating to his phone number inside the Capitol. Agents also found airplane records showing he flew from Sacramento to Washington, D.C. on January 4 and returned on January 8.

The complaint says Freeman worked as an actor and appeared on the television shows “NCIS,” “The Rookie” and “Devil's Night.” The IMDB website lists no credits after 2019, and the FBI has the last records of his employment dating back to 2021, when he worked at a heating company in Carson City.

FBI agents met with Freeman at his Dayton home last June, according to the complaint. He asked to speak to a lawyer when asked if he was at the Capitol during the riot.

A criminal complaint accuses Freeman of entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Court records indicate a warrant for his arrest was issued on March 5 and he was taken into custody on March 19. A federal judge granted him release on his own recognizance, with conditions, and his next court date is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2.