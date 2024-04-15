WGA to honor honorees as new contract heralds industry changes





For the approximately 12,000 scribes that the Writers Guild of America represents, the last year has been a roller coaster of emotions: the guild engaged in a work stoppage for more than four and a half months in 2023 which, alongside to a partially overlapping SAG-AFTRA strike, resulted in a work stoppage of more than four and a half months in 2023. production shut down. But with a new contract now in hand, the upcoming Writers Guild Awards offer union members an opportunity for a collective exhale. On April 14, Emmy-winning actress and producer Niecy Nash-Betts will host the event in Los Angeles, as part of joint, simultaneous ceremonies in Hollywood and New York that will give writers the opportunity to both celebrate some of the best recent work of theirs while looking to the future. “We've made a lot of progress,” says Meredith Stiehm, creator of “Cold Case” and president of WGA West since 2021, noting what she called “a collage of victories” in their negotiated settlement, ranging from guarantees to AI material to writing room guarantees. “I think a big challenge now is to make sure that they are enforced and that we protect [members]she said, adding that the organization is closely monitoring ongoing negotiations between IATSE, the Teamsters and the Hollywood Basic Crafts coalition with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The awards ceremony finds itself in an unusual position. WGA winners in 26 categories spanning film, television, news media and radio/audio will be awarded more than a month after the Academy Awards, instead of before, as is the case usually. “Air,” “Barbie,” “The Holdovers,” “May December” and “Past Lives” vie for the WGA trophy for original screenplay, while “American Fiction,” “Are You There God?” It’s Me, Margaret,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Oppenheimer” compete in the adapted category. Cord Jefferson won the adapted screenplay Oscar for “American Fiction,” while the Oscar-winning original screenplay, “Anatomy of a Fall” by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, was ineligible for similar honors from the WGA. On the TV side, the writers of freshman shows like “The Curse,” “The Diplomat,” “The Last of Us” and “Jury Duty” are hoping to triumph over shows like “The Crown,” Succession”, “Abbott Elementary”, “Barry”, “The Bear” and “Only Murders in the Building”. The 76th annual awards ceremony will be held at the Hollywood Palladium rather than in the hotel ballrooms of the Beverly Hilton or Century Plaza, putting a different spin on the evening. Presenters expected to appear at the Los Angeles awards show include Drew Carey, Tony Hale, Nathan Fielder, Bill Burr, Randall Park and Tig Notaro. Although it is not broadcast, the West Coast party, with more than 800 participants, is nevertheless produced like a television show, “with a big budget, with a lot of cameras and production value,” explains the producer Hugh Fink. He will work cooperatively with the WGA East Coast Small Dinner, hosted by writer-performer Josh Gondelman, to ensure announcements are in sync to avoid spoilers. Fink's main goal is to create an irreverent, hip and casual tone for the WGA festivities. “Writers as a group obviously have a different mentality than directors or actors, and they are super intelligent but somewhat cynical and sarcastic,” observes Fink. To that end, Fink is extremely involved in writing, drawing on skills learned during his years working as a comedian, as well as on “Saturday Night Live.” As with the producer of almost any live show, his biggest anxiety is time. Yet the classical violinist has an additional method of getting things done. “I ask the host to announce during the monologue: 'When you see the light [come on]come down, and if you don’t, you’re going to be played by the Writers Guild Symphony Orchestra,” says Fink. “I played the theme from ‘Schindler’s List,’ another year I played ‘Kashmir’ by Led Zeppelin – whatever song is really funny.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/awards/awards/writers-guild-awards-new-contract-industry-changes-1235969677/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos