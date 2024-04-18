Quentin Tarantino will no longer make “The Film Critic” as his final film





Quentin Tarantino returns to the drawing board for his 10th and final film. The author was preparing to start filming The film critic this year, but is withdrawing from the project, sources say The Hollywood Reporter. Tarantino had perfected The film critic During months. Set in California in 1977, the film was initially inspired by a cynical film critic that the filmmaker grew up reading. But sources say it turned into a film starring Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth, the stuntman he played in an Oscar-winning performance in Tarantino. Once upon a time in Hollywood. It is unclear whether this film was going to be a prequel or a sequel set in the 1970s. Hollywood. But in recent weeks, Tarantino has changed his mind again and walked away from the film altogether. The project was scheduled to shoot for one day in August to qualify for a $20.5 million California tax credit, before beginning production in earnest in early 2025. That's no longer on the table. No studio was attached to The film critic, which becomes the latest abandoned project for Tarantino. He previously worked on an R-rated Star Trek film for Paramount which did not come to fruition. There was speculation that Sony, which released Hollywoodwould be a natural home for Tarantino's latest. THR News of the feature film was first announced over a year ago, in March, and it was the subject of much speculation, given Tarantino's promise to step away from directing after completed a final project, its 10th. (He made nine films, if you count the two parts Kill Bill films as a single feature film.) He has long maintained that he wants to come out at the top of his game. In 2012 he said Playboy, “I want to stop at some point. Directors don't get better as they get older. Usually the worst films in their filmography are the last four at the end. I focus on my filmography, and one bad film is worth three good ones. I don't want that bad, out-of-touch comedy in my filmography, the movie that makes people think, “Oh man, he still thinks it was 20 years ago.” When directors are overwhelmed, it's not pretty. Tarantino is expected to continue working in creative fields even after directing one last feature film. He suggested that directing limited series or stage plays might be in his future. He is also today a novelist, publishing a novelization of Hollywood in 2021. Among his revelations was a deeper understanding of the history and psychology of Cliff Booth.

