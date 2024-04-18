Entertainment
2024 Emmys Limited/TV Movie Supporting Actor Predictions
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology or TV Movie
Commentary (Updated: April 18, 2024): Jonathan Bailey, acclaimed for his portrayals of Olly Stevens in “Broadchurch” and Lord Anthony in “Bridgerton,” landed his highest-profile role to date in Showtime’s “Fellow Travelers.” In his role, Bailey plays Tim Laughlin, a young congressman entangled in a romantic relationship with a World War II veteran, played by Matt Bomer. Executing an empathetic and poignant portrayal has earned him rave reviews, including a major win at this year's Critics Choice Awards, where he bested competitors such as Lewis Pullman (“Lessons in Chemistry”) and Taylor Kitsch ( “Painkiller”).
Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr., riding high on his Oscar win for Christopher Nolan's best drama film, “Oppenheimer,” could be in the running to pull off a rare feat. He aims to be the first man, and third person overall, to win both an Emmy and an Oscar for acting in the same year. In HBO/Max's satirical black comedy “The Sympathizer,” Downey Jr. showcases his versatility by playing four distinct characters, a performance that positions him as a strong contender for his second Emmy nomination. His first role came 23 years ago as a comedy actor in the classic “Ally McBeal.”
Also in the field, FX's “Shgun” has been leading the pack in recent weeks, although its prospects in the acting categories have remained uncertain given strong competition from many veteran nominees and winners. Tadanobu Asano emerges as a standout contender, while his co-stars Takehiro Hira and Yki Kedin are also potential inclusions, boosting the series' visibility on the awards circuit.
We're two months away from voting for the Emmy nominations and things are already heating up.
And the expected nominees are
Rank Performer and series 1 Robert Downey Jr. — “The Sympathizer” (Max) 2 Tadanobu Asano – “Shgun” (effects) 3 Jonathan Bailey – “Traveling Companions” (Showtime) 4 Hugh Grant — “The Diet” (Max) 5 Lewis Pullman — “Chemistry Lessons” (Apple TV+) 6 John Hawkes – “True Detective: Night Country” (Max) 7 Treat Williams – “Feud: Capote Against the Swans” (FX) Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology or TV Movie
Next in line
Rank Performer and series 8 Marc Ruffalo – “All the Light We Can't See” (Netflix) 9 Joe Keery – “Fargo” (FX) ten Lamorne Morris – “Fargo” (FX) 11 Ron Cephas Jones — “Genius: MLK/X” (National Geographic) 12 Christopher Eccleston – “True Detective: Night Country” (Max) 13 Harvey Keitel — “The Auschwitz Tattooist” (Peacock) 14 Barry Keoghan — “Airbenders” (Apple TV+) 15 Takehiro Hira – “Shgun” (effects) Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology or TV Movie
Also in the running
Rank Performer and series 16 Clive Owen – “Murder at the End of the World” (FX) 17 Josh Hartnett – “Black Mirror” (Netflix) 18 Tom Pelphrey – “A Whole Man” (Netflix) 19 Tony Curran – “Mary and George” (Starz) 20 Johnny Flynn – “Ripley” (Netflix) 21 Thank you so much – “A Whole Man” (Netflix) 22 Taylor Kitsch – “Painkiller” (Netflix) 23 McKinley Belcher III – “Eric” (Netflix) 24 Will Ferrell – “Quiz Lady” (Hulu) 25 Donald Sutherland – “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” (Paramount+) Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology or TV Movie
Eligible Performances (Supporting Actor, Limited/TV Movie)
**The list below is not complete and has been confirmed as officially submitted. All information is subject to change. Grouped by network that airs each series.
More information (Supporting Actor, Limited/TV Movie)
Winner of the 2023 category: Paul Walter Hauser — “The Black Bird” (Apple TV+)
2024 Emmy Awards Schedule and Timeline (all dates subject to change)
- Eligibility period: June 1, 2023 – May 31, 2024
- February 29: Opening of applications
- May 9: Deadline for programs identified as Primetime programs to upload all registration materials.
- June 13: start of voting for the nomination round
- June 24: Voting for the nomination round ends at 10:00 p.m. PT
- June 28 – July 8: Voting for first ten round panels specific to peer groups (if applicable)
- July 17: Primetime Emmy nominations are announced.
- July 24: Deadline for errors and omissions in applications.
- August 5: Research videos are available for viewing.
- August 15: start of the last round of voting.
- August 26: Final round voting ends at 10:00 p.m. PST.
- September 7 and 8: Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Governors’ Gala
- Sunday, September 15: 76th Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast on ABC.
Emmy Awards Predictions
Other reward predictions
Discussion series Reality competition program Animated program Scripted variety Game show Character voiceover performances Variety Special (Live) Host of a reality or competition program Narrator Variety Special (Pre-recorded) Structured reality Documentary (series) Production (series, special) Unstructured reality Documentary (special) Writing (series, special) Directing (reality TV program) Hosted nonfiction (series or special) Music (limited, film, special, series, documentary, direction, musical theme, lyrics, supervision) Main title design Writing (non-fiction) Short series Short form (actor/actress) Exceptional Merit
About the Primetime Emmy Awards
The Primetime Emmy Awards, commonly referred to as the Emmys, are presented by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Created in 1949, these programs celebrate the outstanding achievements of American prime-time television. The Emmys are categorized into three divisions: the Primetime Emmy Awards for excellence in performance and production, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards for achievement in art and craft, and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards, which recognize significant advancements in subject of engineering and technology. The eligibility period generally runs from June 1 to May 31 each year. The Television Academy, which hosts the Emmys, has more than 20,000 members in 30 professional peer groups, including artists, directors, producers, art directors, craftspeople and executives.
