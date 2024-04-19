Hollywood's Most Notable Deaths of 2024





The entertainment industry has already had to say goodbye this year to several actors, singers, performers, creatives, executives and industry legends. The Hollywood Reporter highlights some of the most famous names who died in 2024, including Carl Weathers, Chita Rivera, Richard Lewis, Chance Perdomo and Toby Keith. Weathers, who was best known for his role as boxer Apollo Creed in The First Four Rocky films as well as roles in Predator, Merry Gilmore And The Mandalorian, died in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles in February. He was 76 years old. Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life, his manager, Matt Luber, wrote at the time. Rivera, who was a Broadway legend for more than half a century, died in January after a brief illness at the age of 91, her daughter, Lisa Mordente, said in a statement to THR. Lewis was a self-deprecating comedian who moved from stand-up to starring in Everything but love And Calm your enthusiasm. He died at his home in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack in February, his publicist said. THR at the time. He was 76 years old. Sidewalk Creator Larry David wrote in a statement after Lewis' death, Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital, and for most of my life he was like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and I will never forgive him. Keith, a country music singer and songwriter, died in February at age 62 from stomach cancer. Some of his biggest hits include “Should've Been a Cowboy”, Whos Your Daddy?, Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue, Beer for My Horses and Made in America. Perdomo, who starred in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina And Generation V, died at age 27 following a motorcycle accident. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life were felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will continue among those he loved most, his representative wrote in a statement. Below are some of this year's other most notable deaths in Hollywood. And check THRs obituaries page for other industry deaths in 2024, as well as entertainment deaths from last year here. Harry Johnson Image credit: Courtesy of ATB talent agency December 27, 1941 – January 2, 2024

Harry Johnson, an actor who appeared in dozens of series throughout his 40-year career, includingBattlestar Galactica,Buffy the Vampire SlayerAndLaw and orderdied on January 2. He was 81 years old. Full obituary here.

Christian Olivier Image credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images March 3, 1972 – January 4, 2024

Christian Oliver, a German-born actor known for his roles inSpeed ​​Racer, Hunters, The Good GermanAndSaved by the Bell: The New Classdied after a private plane carrying him and his two daughters crashed into the Caribbean Sea on January 4. Read his obituary.

Adan Canto Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images December 5, 1981 – January 8, 2024

The cleaning ladystar Adan Canto died on January 8 of appendix cancer, his spokesperson saidThe Hollywood Reporter. His diagnosis had not been made public. He was 42 years old. Full obituary here.

Bill Hayes Image credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our lives June 5, 1925 – January 12, 2024

Bill Hayes, the actor and singer who, with his real-life wife, Susan SeaforthHayes, starred on NBCDays of our livesas daytime television's beloved first couple, died Jan. 12 in Los Angeles, a representative for the show said.The Hollywood Reporter. He was 98 years old. Read his full obituary.

Marguerite Riley Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images December 9, 1965 – January 23, 2024

Margaret Riley, the respected agent, manager and partner at Lighthouse Management & Media who served as producer of the Fox News dramaBombdied on January 23. She was 58 years old. Read his obituary.

Chita Rivera Image credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images Jan. 23, 1933 – Jan. 30, 2024

Chita Rivera, the sultry singer, dancer and actress who ruled the Broadway stage for more than half a century, died on January 30. She was 91 years old. Read his full obituary here.

Carl Weathers Image credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney Jan. February 14, 1948 – February 1, 2024

Carl Weathers, the former NFL player who made his mark in Hollywood as boxer Apollo Creed in the First FourRockyfilms and with appearances in other projects such asPredator,Merry GilmoreAndThe Mandaloriandied on February 1. He was 76 years old. Read his full obituary.

Toby Keith Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia July 8, 1961 – February 5, 2024

Toby Keith, the country music singer and songwriter known for his larger-than-life personality, died on February 5. He was 62 years old. Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022. Full obituary here.

Richard Lewis Image Credit: Rebecca Sapp/WireImage June 29, 1947 – February 27, 2024

Richard Lewis, the master of self-deprecation who fought his way to stardom with stand-up specials, a sold-out Carnegie Hall concert and matchesEverything but loveAndCalm your enthusiasmdied on February 27. He was 76 years old. Full obituary here.

Iris Apfel Image credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Central Park Tower August 29, 1921 – March 1, 2024

Iris Apfel, businesswoman, interior designer and fashion icon known for her eccentric style, who was also the subject of Albert Maysles' 2014 documentary.Iris, is dead. She was 102 years old. Read his full obituary.

Mr. Emmet Walsh Image credit: Angela Weiss/Getty Images March 22, 1935 – March 19, 2024

Mr. Emmet Walsh, the wily actor who became an audience favorite for his delightfully contemptible performances in films such asSingle Blood,Blade Runner,BrubakerAndThe assholedied on March 19. He was 88 years old. Read his obituary.

Chance Perdomo Image credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty October 19, 1996 – March 30, 2024

Chance Perdomo, theChilling Adventures of SabrinaAndGeneration Vstar, died in March. He was 27 years old. The actor died following a motorcycle accident, his representatives said.The Hollywood Reporterin a report. No one else was involved in the accident. Full obituary here.

OJ Simpson Image credit: Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images July 9, 1947 – April 10, 2024

OJ Simpson, the football star who later became an actor and then best known for being accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman during a highly publicized and televised car chase. of a trial during which he was ultimately acquitted. of murder charges, died April 10 of cancer. He was 76 years old. Full obituary.

Éléonore Coppola Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images May 4, 1936 – April 12, 2024

Eleanor Coppola, the matriarch of a Hollywood dynasty who won an Emmy for directing the documentaryHearts of Darkness: an apocalypse of filmmakersand made her first narrative feature film at age 80, died on April 12. She was 87 years old. Read his obituary here.

Roberto Cavalli Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Nov. 15, 1940 – April 12, 2024

Roberto Cavalli, former designer and founder of the eponymous fashion brand, died on April 12 after a long illness. He was 83 years old. Full obituary here.

