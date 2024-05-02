Man Gives Imran Khan's Photo As Wedding Gift To His Fiancee, Watches Viral Video





In the video, the groom takes out a wrapped frame. He unfolds it on stage and reveals a photo of Imran Khan to the bride.

Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, continues to play an important role not only in the country's politics, but he has become something of a populist messiah. The 71-year-old is the country's most beloved leader, even though he is barred from participating in general elections. He is also Pakistan's most famous sporting figure, and winning the World Cup in 1992 was the icing on the cake for a nation devoted to cricket. For many people, Khan represents the savior who can rebuild Pakistan's reputation globally. This is evidenced by the viral event during which a man presented his fiancée with a framed photo of Khan.

On X, a video showing the groom giving the Khans' photo went viral. The couple can be seen standing on a stage in the video. As the flowers fall on it, the groom takes out a wrapped frame. He unfolds it on stage and reveals a photo of Khan. The bride laughs out loud as soon as she sees him. At the same time, guests could be heard clapping loudly.

The post has been viewed 716,200 times on the social media platform at the time of writing. However, the comments section was divided over the gesture.

The user who shared the video captioned it saying, “This is becoming a common occurrence now. How long before they ban this?

One user wrote: “We are a nation with a ban mentality. There is no room for other people's opinions or affections unless they are similar to our own.

Another user said, “First they will post a couples video with photos of Maryam Nawaz at their wedding. Once they are sure it doesn't have the desired effect, they will ban it.

Another user said: “Yes, it's their life, their calling, but I wouldn't be associated with such a mindset of people.

You don't like it. skip the video. They like to do it, let them do it, another user commented.

It appears from reading the comments that the legend requires some clarification. Apparently the person was not seeking to ban such articles, but rather was asking a very rhetorical question. How long before we ban this? Here, they speak on behalf of the ruling opposition party, which is doing everything possible to ban the Khan wave.

