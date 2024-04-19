When Preity Zinta said Bollywood was NOT a safe place for girls for THIS reason





Preity Zinta who made a career in Bollywood without any experience once said that the industry is not a safe place for girls and boys who have no experience. THE Zara The actress known for her outspokenness and no-filter attitude spoke candidly about how people in Bollywood are willing to do anything for the role. Also Read – Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebrities who went bankrupt In her old interview, she said, “Bollywood is not a safe place for girls or boys who have no experience. It is not about cinematic history, but any history. Because there are a lot of people who are willing to do anything for the role. So if I go and stand in the middle of the road, and I stand up and say, “Aa baill muje maar ou.” a car runs over me.” Also Read – Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Bobby Deol and other celebrities attend Sohail Khan's Eid party to enjoy a festive feast [View Pics] BollywoodLife is on WhatsApp. Get all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates instantly. Also Read – IPL 2024: Preity Zinta continues to amaze netizens with her beauty; Gaga fans see her and Shubman Gill in the same frame Watch Preity Zinta's video when she says Bollywood is not a safe place for girls or boys with no background. Preity Zinta, who is on a sabbatical after her marriage to Gene Goodenough, has focused on IPL by becoming the owner of Kings XII Punjab over the years. Preity also had twins through surrogacy and strives to keep her personal life happy and healthy. However, one thing that often attracts attention about Preity is how she has stayed fit. At 49, she rocks and how. Preity Zinta often keeps posting her workout videos, which leaves her fans inspired and motivated. Will Preity Zinta make a comeback soon?

Preity, who has also been that safe actress, may not envision him coming back soon as her children are too young. In one of her old interviews, she had told Dia that she would like to come back to Bollywood and stay there for a good reason, but it seems the actress did not get the project of her desire. She was last seen in Bhaiyaji Superhit with Sunny Deol. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

