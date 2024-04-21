15 people injured in trolley crash at Universal Studios, authorities say





Fifteen people were injured in a streetcar crash at Universal Studios Hollywood on Saturday evening, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Fire Department shared on social networks that he went to the theme park just after 9 p.m. to report an accident. At the scene, located on Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood, first responders said they found 15 people with minor injuries following a collision involving a studio tour trolley. They were all transported to local hospitals for treatment, authorities said. “Officers responded to the lower parking lot of Universal Studios Hollywood regarding a collision with a tourist trolley,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. The Hollywood Reporter in a report. “The collision caused several passengers to fall from the vehicle.” The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene to take the incident report. “The cause of the accident remains under investigation and there is no further information at this time,” the sheriff’s department statement concluded. A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson shared in a statement to THR Saturday evening, “There was a tram incident at the theme park this evening that resulted in several minor injuries, confirmed by the Los Angeles County Fire Department. We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that caused led to the accident.” The Universal Studios Tour is one of the theme park's most popular attractions, taking visitors on a one-hour behind-the-scenes tour to see behind the scenes where some of the most memorable films and TV shows were filmed of Hollywood. Some of the film sets featured on the tour are Jaws and Jordan Peele No. Starting next week, Universal Studios Hollywood is also celebrating the 60th anniversary of the attraction, which they named the “World-Famous Studio Tour” after its debut in 1964. April 21, 10:58 a.m. Updated with statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/universal-studios-tram-crash-several-people-injured-1235878444/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos