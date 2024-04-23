Entertainment
Actor Marcus Chait 91 talks business and Broadway
Marcus Chait 91 has tackled a multitude of careers as an actor, producer and family business owner since earning his master's degree.
Growing up in the Bay Area, Chait shared, I don't think I know how much we grew up here. As I grew up and lived all over the world, I realized what a great place Menlo Park was. I spent a good part of my adult life trying to get back here.
Chait described his time in MA as a fantastic time in my life. He loved the Spanish program with Mr. Casca and his favorite class was psychology.
During the summer between his junior and senior years, Chait and his history class took a two-week trip to Europe, which he remembers as his greatest memory of MA. He said: “We didn't have a lot of supervision and were just able to explore Europe ourselves, which made it really special.
At MA, Chait played soccer for three years and helped start the men's volleyball team, which is still thriving today.
As a child, Chait and his family spent summers in Tahoe, where he played beach volleyball. He then joined an indoor club competition team at Gunn High School because MA didn't have a team at the time. He said: My friends and I eventually formed a team at MA and I played volleyball for the rest of high school.
He added: “It’s nice to know that something I started is still at the MA today.
Chait later played volleyball at UC Santa Barbara (UCSB). He initially majored in psychology but always had an interest in the arts. He said: “I was so focused on sport that I never had time to take part in drama activities in graduate school, so university was my time to do that.
After two years at UCSB, Chait transferred to Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, where he majored in theater and television as well as musical theater. Just three months after graduating from Carnegie Mellon, Chait booked his first Broadway show, Cyrano de Bergeracand continued to work as an actor for the next 15 years in New York and Los Angeles.
Chait was also present Miss Saigon, Titanic, Urban CowboyAnd Pirate Queen on Broadway. He is best known for his role in Million dollar baby which won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2005 and Northern country which is based on a historic sexual harassment case. Chait has also starred in various television shows including The Experts: Miami And Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.
He said: “After acting for so long, I realized I was much more interested in producing, so I started a production company in Los Angeles which I eventually sold in 2012.
He continued: After selling my business, I wanted to know how to bring my family back to the Bay Area. So I met with various tech companies and eventually started an entertainment division for a large publishing company. It was really special to come back to the Bay Area after so long.
Around the same time, Chait took over his family's diamond and jewelry business called 66mint, established in 1912 and a family business since 1951. Located in San Francisco, 66mint specializes in the purchase and sale of diamonds as well as fine jewelry. He has now been running 66mint for 12 years and continues to balance his business with production.
For three years, Chait has simultaneously produced a Broadway show called Lost Boysa rock musical about a family moving to a town filled with vampires in the 1980s. Chait said, “It's really cool to be able to work in production and run my family business at the same time.”
Chaits' advice to master's students: Don't decide at 18 what you're going to do for the rest of your life. You never know what opportunities will come your way, so keep an open mind and try new things. Make sure that whatever you do, do it with all the passion, energy and focus you have.
|
Sources
2/ https://machronicle.com/actor-marcus-chait-91-talks-business-and-broadway/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Marcus Chait 91 talks business and Broadway
- NNPC shines in tennis, volleyball
- Google Wifi upload speed is randomly slow (6Mbps),…
- Time to see the Lyrid meteor shower in the UK tonight
- Deepfakes of Bollywood stars raise concerns over AI interference in Lok Sabha elections
- Back-to-back wins over Utah and UCSD extend their winning streak in UCLA men's tennis
- Bad omen or good? 89 percent of hockey commentators chose the Edmonton Oilers over the Los Angeles Kings
- Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | All eyes on EC following PM Modi's 'hate speech'; Congress demands disqualification of these candidates
- A Bon Jovi documentary, Idris Elba in Knuckles and Anybody But You
- The central North Island was struck by the earthquake
- David Mamet calls Hollywood's diversity effort fascist totalitarianism
- Women's tennis is the best bet to start the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Friday