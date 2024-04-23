Entertainment
Sonam Kapoor thinks this is the biggest misconception about working mothers | Bollywood
Ever since Sonam Kapoor Ahuja became a mother with the arrival of her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in 2022, she is often seen talking about her motherhood journey on social media. In a new interview with India today, the actor talked about the biggest misconception about working mothers and how every mother experiences mom guilt. (Also Read: Sonam Kapoor shares photos from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party, posts before and after party photos)
What Sonam said
In the interview, Sonam said: The biggest conception about working mothers is that people think that we don't care about our children and care more about our work. This is not true. We care enough about our children to want to work.
She then addressed the issue of mother's guilt and said: You can never be prepared for motherhood. Whether you're a stay-at-home mom or a working mom, everyone feels guilty. Whether you're doing laundry, cooking in the kitchen, or having an interview with someone, there will always be guilt.
More details
Earlier this year, Sonam said it took her more than a year to “feel like myself again” after the birth of her son. On Instagram, she wrote: “It took me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slow and steady, no crash diets or crazy workouts, just consistent self-care and baby care. I couldn't take it anymore. I'm not there yet, but almost where I want to be…still very grateful for my body and how amazing it has been.”
Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022.
The actor was last seen in Blind, directed by Shome Makhija. It also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in important roles. The film was released on July 7 on JioCinema.
|
