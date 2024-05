Why is Strong Global Entertainment (SGE) stock up 58% today?

Strong globally Entertainment (NYSEMKT:EMS) stock rose Monday after projection screen manufacturing company announced an acquisition agreement with Acquisition FG. Special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) FG Acquisition has agreed to acquire Strong/MDI screen systems from Strong Global Entertainment. Following this acquisition, FG Acquisition will change its name to Saltire Holdings, Ltd. FG Acquisition intends to rebrand Saltire and change focus to become an equity investment company. This will also allow it to enter into a management agreement with Saltire Partners, Inc. Mark Roberson, CEO of Strong Global Entertainment, said the following about the deal: “MDI is a global leader in film and entertainment, and being part of Saltire will provide it with greater access to Canadian capital markets as the management team implements its growth plans. For Strong Global, this represents an opportunity to unlock the value of our investment in MDI and we look forward to participating in Saltire's future growth and success. How This Affects SGE Stock SGE shares are seeing strong trading Monday alongside the acquisition deal. As of this writing, more than 2.6 million units have changed hands. That's well above Strong Global Entertainment's average daily trading volume of just about 7,800 shares. SGE stock is up 57.9% Monday morning. Below are more stock market stories worth reading! We've got all the hottest stock news from Monday! This includes the biggest stock moves before market this morning, the latest news for Beneficial (NASDAQ:BENF) investors and more. All this news is available on the following links! More Monday Stock Market News On Penny Stocks and Low Volume Stocks:With rare exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary on companies with market capitalizations of less than $100 million or that trade fewer than 100,000 shares each day. Indeed, these “penny stocks” are often the playground of scammers and market manipulators. If we ever publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our comments, we require that InvestorPlace.com editors disclose that fact and warn readers of the risks. Learn more:Penny Stocks How to profit without getting scammed As of the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, subject to InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

