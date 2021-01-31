Cicely Tyson, determined actor and pioneer, died at 96

NEW YORK Cicely Tyson, the pioneering black actor who won an Oscar nomination for his role as the sharecropper’s wife in Sounder, won a 2013 Tony Award at the age of 88 and touched the hearts of viewers in The autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, died Thursday at age. 96.

Tysons’ death was announced by his family, via his manager Larry Thompson, who did not immediately provide further details.

With heavy hearts, Miss Cicely Tyson’s family announce their peaceful transition this afternoon. For now, please give the family their privacy, according to a statement released by Thompson.

A unique model, Tyson began her on-screen career with few parts but gained fame in the early 1970s when black women were finally starting to secure lead roles. Tyson declined to participate simply for the paycheck, remaining selective.

I am very selective because I have been working my whole career on what I do. Unfortunately, I’m not the type of person who works just for money. It has to have real substance for me to do it, she told The Associated Press in 2013.

Tributes from two former presidents and from the Hollywood and Broadway worlds have poured in, many praising his cautious approach to his career and activism. She was proud to know that whenever her face was in front of the camera, she would play a character who was an imperfect human being but resilient; perfect not despite but because of their imperfections, wrote former President Barack Obama, who awarded Tyson the Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Former President Bill Clinton wrote online that Tyson brought complex characters to life with dignity and heart, humanity and depth, always staying true to herself. She used her career to illuminate the humanity of black people. The roles she played reflected her values, Oprah Winfrey wrote.

Tysons’ memoir, Just As I Am, was released this week.

Besides her Oscar nomination, she won two Emmys for playing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 television drama The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman. A new generation of moviegoers saw her in the 2011 hit The Help.

In 2018, she received an honorary statuette at the Oscars at the annual Governors Awards. I come from a modest status. I grew up in an area that was called the slums at the time,Tyson said at the time. I still can’t imagine having met presidents, kings, queens. How did I get here? I am amazed.

Writing in Blacks in American Film and Television, Donald Bogle described Tyson as a striking figure: slim and intense with near-perfect bone structure, gorgeous smooth skin, penetrating black eyes, and a regal air that made her pass for a woman of convictions and commitment. . (The audience) felt… its power and its reach.

Sounder, based on the William H. Armstrong novel, was the film that confirmed her fame in 1972. Tyson was cast as the loving depression-era wife of a sharecropper (Paul Winfield) who is imprisoned for stealing a piece of meat for his family. She is obliged to take care of their children and to take care of the crops.

The New York Times reviewer wrote: She lets go of all her easy beauty to give us, finally, a sense of the deep beauty of millions of black women.

Her performance drew rave reviews and Tyson won an Oscar nomination for Best Actress of 1972.

In an interview with cable channel Turner Classic Movies, she recalled that she was asked to test out a smaller role in the film and said that she wanted to play mother, Rebecca. We told her: You are too young, you are too pretty, you are too sexy, you too this, you too that, and I said: “I am an actress.

In 2013, at the age of 88, Tyson won the Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Rebirth Play from Horton Footes The Trip to Bountiful. It was the first time the actors had returned to Broadway in three decades, and she humbly refused to turn away when the teleprompter told her to finish her acceptance speech.

“Please wrap up,” he said. Well that’s exactly what you did with me: you wrapped me in your arms after 30 years, she told the crowd. She hadn’t prepared any speeches (I think it’s presumptuous, she told the PA later. I wasted half of my time wondering what I was going to say.)

She reprized her winning role in the play for a Lifetime Television movie, which screened in the White House. She returned to Broadway in 2015 opposite James Earl Jones for a cover of The Gin Game.

His fame has transcended all media. Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter to congratulate Tyson as a pioneer with determination. Cicely Tysons’ talent has redefined theater, film and television. His courage, resilience, and grace changed the entertainment landscape for generations to come. Rihanna called her a true legend. Neil deGrasse Tyson called her a force of nature in herself and Shonda Rhimes said her power and grace will be with us forever.

In the 1974 television drama The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, based on a novel by Ernest J. Gaines, Tyson is seen aging from a young woman in bondage to a 110-year-old woman who campaigned for the 1960s civil rights.

In the moving climax, she painfully walks over to a white water fountain and takes a drink in front of the white officers.

It’s important that they see and hear the story from Miss Janes’ perspective, Tyson told The New York Times. And I think they’ll be more willing to accept it from him than from someone younger

New York film critic Pauline Kael praised it: She’s an actress, okay, and as tenacious and honorable in her methods as anything we’ve got.

At the Emmy Awards, Pittman won several awards, including two for Tyson, Best Leading Actress in a Drama and Best Actress in a Special.

People ask me what I prefer to do film, stage, television? I say, I would have made Jane Pittman in the basement or in a display case. It’s the role that determines where I go, she told the AP.

Tyson made his film debut in the late 1950s with small roles in films such as Odds Against Tomorrow, The Last Angry Man, and The Comedians. She played the romantic interest of jazz musician Sammy Davis Jr. in A Man Called Adam.

She gained greater notoriety with a recurring role in the 1963 East Side drama series, West Side, which starred George C. Scott as a social worker. Tyson played his secretary, making her the first black woman to play a continuing role in a dramatic television series.

She played a role in the 1968 drama The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter which was hailed by critics as an absolute embodiment of the slogan Black is beautiful. In Roots, the 1977 miniseries that became one of the biggest events in television history, she played Binta, the mother of the protagonist, Kunta Kinte, played by LeVar Burton.

She also appeared on Broadway in the 1960s in The Cool World, Tiger, Tiger Burning Bright, and other plays. Off-Broadway, she appeared with future stars such as Maya Angelou, Godfrey Cambridge and James Earl Jones in a 1961 production of French playwright Jean Genets The Blacks.

She won a Drama Desk award in 1962 for a role in Off-Broadway Moon on a Rainbow Shawl.

After her success with Sounder and Miss Jane Pittman, Tyson continued to seek out TV roles that had messages, and she was successful with Roots and King (about Martin Luther King) and The Rosa Parks Story.

She complained to an interviewer: We black actresses have played so many prostitutes, drug addicts, and housekeepers, always negative. I won’t play that kind of characterless role anymore, even if I have to start starving again.

She continued with films such as The Blue Bird, Concorde Airport 79, Fried Green Tomatoes, The Grass Harp, and Tyler Perrys Diary of a Mad Black Woman.

She won a Supporting Actress Emmy in 1994 for Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All. She has been nominated for Emmys several times, including for Roots, King, The Marva Collins Story Sweet Justice and A Lesson Before Dying.

In recent years, she has been a panelist for Cherish the Day, an eight-episode OWN anthology series created and produced by Ava DuVernay. She played the mother of Viola Davis’ character in How to Get Away with Murder.

Tysons’ parents moved from the Caribbean island of Nevis to New York City, where Cicely (her name was spelled very early on as Cecily and Sicely) was born in 1924, the youngest of three children. When her parents separated, her mother went on welfare. At 9, Cicely sold shopping bags on the streets of East Harlem.

When she finished high school, she found work as a secretary at the Red Cross. Her striking looks prompted friends to advise her to get into modeling, which led to acting schools, theater, film and television.

My mom told me I couldn’t live with her anymore because I was determined to be an actress, she told an interviewer in 1990. I said “OK, and I moved.

Tyson once married the great jazzman Miles Davis. The wedding took place in 1981 at Bill Cosbys’ home in Massachusetts, in the presence of notables from show business. They divorced in 1988.

Tyson has never been difficult to spot. She tried to say no to wearing a terribly large hat at Aretha Franklins’ 2018 funeral, only to be rejected by her creator. The hat would become a viral highlight.

I never thought in my career that I would be eclipsed by a hat! And I didn’t want to wear it, Tyson said later. I said, I can’t wear this hat, I’ll block the view of the people behind me, they won’t be able to see and they’ll call me all kinds of names. He just looked at me and said: Put on the hat.

She came, telling the AP that she sees the hat as a tribute to Franklins’ appearance at the Obamas inauguration.