Halle Berry teaches her 7-year-old son to rethink gender stereotypes-ANI





Washington [US], Jan. 31 (ANI): Hollywood star Halle Berry, at a virtual event, explained how she and her ex-husband actor Oliver Martinez are taught how to respect the power of women.

According to E! News, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Saturday (local time) hosted a panel titled “ Women Breaking Barriers: An Industry Shift ” as part of the Sundance Film Festival, which due to the coronavirus pandemic is taking place virtually this year.

The event, which was hosted by HFPA members Elisabeth Sereda and Silvia Bizio, introduced Berry as well as Andra Day, Robin Wright, Sia and Zendaya in a conversation about how women, and especially women of color , are fighting for equality in Hollywood in the wake of major social movements like #MeToo and Black Lives Matter.

During the conversation, Wright pointed out that ultimately, she wants women to no longer have to “fight for a position to be heard” and that this will only come with education.

As Wright explains, “[Men] must change perspective. And that they have to change their psyche. This is what they have only known. What a great opportunity for the new generation, today’s children, to be able to educate them at 3, 4, 5 years old. To teach them something new. Not the way we grew up. “

As reported by E! News, Berry, who is making her directorial debut with the MMA drama “ Bruised, ” which screened last year as a work in progress at the Toronto Film Festival and sold to Netflix, explained how she taught her son with actor ex-husband Oliver Martinez to respect the power of women.

The Oscar winner explained, “I have a 7 year old son, and I realized what my job was in raising him. If we want to have a different future, this is where it starts. You Got me thinking about how I’ve had a lot of conversations with him, say, since he was 5, about the differences between boys and girls, and I see how he’s been taught to feel superior, at 5 years old, than girls. “

Berry added: “I had to really break this down for him and give him a new perspective, question those thoughts and ask him to identify where it came from, and whether he believes it or not and question it. which he gets unconsciously. somewhere. “

“I can say that because we are having these conversations, he is going to grow up as a big thinker on the subject. He is going to be determined not to just accept it. I keep challenging him all the time.”

Thankfully, it looks like things are looking up for the younger generation – at least according to Euphoria star and producer Zendaya, who is 24, is the youngest woman to sit on the panel.

According to E! News, Emmy-winning actor Zendaya, who starred and produced Netflix’s new film ‘Malcolm and Marie’, told the women: “I’ve been fortunate enough to work with men who have respected my power. and encouraged that, with that Sam [Levinson] and obviously John [David Washington]. I had the chance to live these collaborative and open experiences on what the world should be like. “

But she made sure to congratulate her female predecessors as well, adding: "Without the women before me, I wouldn't be in this position." (ANI)







