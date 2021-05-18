ICarly cast condemns racism after Laci Mosley faces harassment online

the“iCarly”cast, including Miranda Cosgrove, denounce “all cases of hatred and racism” after a new member of the cast of the nextParamount + restart in the face of online harassment.

Laci Mosley, a black actress who will play Miranda Cosgroves’ Carly’s best friend Harper in the wake-up call revealed on social media over the weekend, she is cyberbullied by people who believe she is replacing Sam Puckett’s Jennifer McCurdy. (McCurdy, who retired from acting, isn’t returning for the reboot.)

“Hi, I’m playing Harper on ‘iCarly’. I’m not replacing Sam. Jennette McCurdy is a great person. I’ve never met her but it’s not a shadow, ”she said in a speech full of curses.Instagram history which has since expired.

“Stop calling me (the N word) and being racist,” she captioned the video, calling on people to “stay out of her comments” with racist remarks.

Restart ‘iCarly’commissioned by Paramount + with the original actors

Mosley tweeted“Being a black woman is exhausting”, adding on Instagram that while “racism is not new, it still hurts”.

“I love being black. I hate the way black people are treated on this planet, ”she wrote on Instagram Monday. “I took this role on iCarly because the venue is diverse, our show runner @ ali_schouten is incredibly kind and caring and the cast are talented and some of the best people I’ve ever met. I was shocked when a celebration of all the hard work we did making this reboot was overshadowed by the most racism I’ve ever experienced in my life in 72 hours. “

Mosley continued, “Racism kills. I can’t beg you to love me or love yourself enough to be kind to people but I can block you and protect my peace. Black is beautiful and no amount of insults or of vitriol you throw online won’t change that. “

Cosgrove reposted an unofficial statement from an “iCarly” fan page, which stated that “iCarly” is “proud to be racially diverse, not only in our team but in our cast. We have recently seen reports of racism towards a member of our iCarly cast, and that’s not acceptable! “

“iCarly” andParamount + issued a joint statement on Instagram On Monday, the TV show “stands alongside the cast of iCarly.”

“Our company is proud to uphold the values ​​of inclusiveness and collaboration, where we work to embrace new and diverse voices, act with care and work together,” the statement read.“Paramount + ‘s upcoming iCarly series is one of many examples of that commitment, and we stand behind our entire cast and crew and oppose all examples of hate and racism.”

Jerry Trainor who plays Carly’s older brother Spencer shared the statement on his Instagram Account. “I never want to hear the expression ‘iCarly fans are racist again’, he wrote.” I need real fans to step up and quell the hate. “

New Paramount + streaming servicecourting fans with ‘Frasier’ rebirth, ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

The ‘iCarly’ renaissance editorial team, including comedianFranchesca Ramsey, shared an open letter on Twitterin response to hate messages received by Mosley.

“We unequivocally denounce all racist attacks, anti-black comments and hate speech in the strongest terms,” the letter read. “iCarly is a cheerful and inclusive show meant to promote kindness (and the occasional prank). Harassment and white supremacist ideology have no place in our show or in the discourse around it. is your preferred mode of communication, we suggest you look at something else. “

Miranda Cosgrovemoving from iCarly to college

Paramount +’s cover of “iCarly,” the Nickelodeon show that ran from 2007 to 2012 on a young teen’s internet show going viral, is scheduled to premiere on the streaming service on June 17.

It will feature original cast members Cosgrove, Trainor, and Nathan Kress, who played Carly’s best friend, Freddie. Obviously missing: McCurdy.

The 28-year-old retired from acting in 2017 to focus on writing and directing, she says Biography.

“My experience with the theater is, I am so ashamed of the parts I have done in the past,” she said in March during an episode of her. “Empty inside”Podcast. “I resent my career in so many ways. I feel so dissatisfied with the roles I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, the most embarrassing.