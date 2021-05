Pioneering actor David McPhail said goodbye

Tears, hugs and loud laughs today marked the emotional farewell of pioneering Kiwi comedian and actor David McPhail, who passed away suddenly last week. McPhail half of the famous McPhail and Gadsby satirical comedy show that dominated New Zealand television in the ’80s – died of a heart attack in the wee hours of Friday morning at the age of 76. Former colleagues, other actors and TV personalities, as well as a large group of friends and close-knit family, including 54-year-old wife Anne, came this afternoon to celebrate Davids’ life at Christchurchs Westpark Chapel in Burnside – where McPhail bade farewell. Jon Gadsby died six years ago. They paid homage not only to a pioneering satirist, but, more importantly, to a devoted father of two and a beloved grandfather of four. Former comedy partner Chris McVeigh QC remembered his former college mate and the driving force behind some of this country’s greatest comedic arts. Above all his imposing talents, he was a good man – good, in every sense of the word, said McVeigh, who described McPhail as kind, loyal, compassionate, judiciously skeptical and generous. McVeigh also highlighted the unique and deep acting talent of his friends, recalling a performance in Edward Albees’ great play, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Her performance was not only impressive, it was indelible, McVeigh told the large rally, which spilled over to overflow rooms. Only once in 50 years of friendship, McVeigh remembers that McPhail had lost his temper and that was with their other great companion and collaborator, Peter Rowley. Rowley described McPhail as one of the most important people in my life, saying he was humble and forgiving, especially to me. His magnetic personality attracted a talented team who created a satirical force fastball train. One week, launched in 1977, was created before the phrase “political correctness” became part of the vernacular, which was a good thing according to a friend and former sound engineer Graham Johnson. Thank goodness it would never have taken off otherwise, he said. The show created such a cult, Johnson said, that even haters continued to watch. His family, including his wife Anne, children and grandchildren, paid a moving tribute to McPhail. Poppa was my hero, her grandson Milo said.

