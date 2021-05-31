Is Ben Affleck a better actor than ‘John Wick’ star Keanu Reeves?





Everything in Hollywood is cyclical. This goes for popular types of movies as well as the stars who appear in them. As an example, Keanu Reeves returned to the limelight in the late 2010s. Likewise, Ben Affleck reinvented himself years after being best known for his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. But who is a better actor, Reeves or Affleck? Keanu Reeves poses at the 92nd Academy Awards | Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic In addition to acting, Ben Affleck is an award-winning filmmaker Affleck’s career began in the 1990s with films such as Dazed and confused and Chasing Amy. But it was her Oscar win for the co-writing Goodwill hunting with Matt Damon who really put it on the map. Following this victory, Affleck starred in such hits as Armageddon, The sum of All Fears, and Daredevil. But he had yet to convince critics with his acting ability. Attach it to his image, his personal tabloid life, or comparisons to Damon. Regardless, Affleck’s career changed dramatically when he stepped behind the camera. From 2007 Gone Baby Gone, he became an award-winning writer-director. And he really shone in subsequent performances such as The city, Argo, and The way back. RELATED: Ben Afflecks’ Relationship With Jennifer Lopez Made It Painful To Be His Friend, Matt Damon Says Keanu Reeves is loved both on screen and off by his fans Reeves might not have Oscar victory or an acclaimed directorial career like Affleck. But he is the star of several beloved films, including the Bill and Ted trilogy, Point Break, Speed, and The matrix series. Most recently, Reeves starred in the John wick films, which blend his physicality, dry comedic timing and deep sense of melancholy in one hugely successful package. Plus, Reeves is also loved offscreen. He’s the rare Hollywood A-list star who looks genuine in every interview. And when he’s playing the right role, he can absolutely put his distinctive onscreen presence to good use. Reeves isn’t taken seriously as an actor in large part due to his focus on the action, sci-fi, and thriller genres. But he’s no less brilliant in these stories. RELATED: Keanu Reeves Will Return For More, But Which John Wick Movie Is The Best So Far? Who is the best actor, Ben Affleck or Keanu Reeves? For a long time, people have been trying to determine if Reeves is a bad actor. Although its scope is limited, it absolutely shines in films such as The matrix and John wick. And because he’s stayed closer to what works, his filmography is more cohesive. After all, none of his movies are as atrocious as Affleck’s. Gigli or Survive christmas. However, Affleck deserves credit for trying out different types of roles. And over the past decade he’s proven that with age and experience he’s become a much more capable actor. If we match their work from the 1990s or even the early 2000s, Affleck and Reeves are more evenly matched. But thanks to its more recent release, Affleck is ahead of the competition.







